Alabama's Young, Anderson win top SEC honors

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named Wednesday as the SEC’s offensive player of the year and outside linebacker Will Anderson as the defensive player of the year by the Associated Press, as voted upon by a panel of regional reporters.

Later Wednesday, the SEC announced Young and Anderson had won the coaches’ offensive and defensive player of the year awards, respectively.

It is the second year in a row Alabama players have swept both awards. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain swept both the AP and the SEC coaches’ player of the year honors last season.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams was named the coaches’ co-special teams player of the year along with Tennessee’s Velus Jones.

Georgia’s Kirby Smart was named by SEC coaches as coach of the year, Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, Georgia’s Brock Bowers was freshman of the year and Missouri’s Tyler Badie was scholar-athlete of the year.

Young, Anderson, Williams, and safety Jordan Battle were all named to the AP All-SEC first team, announced Wednesday. The AP said the selections of Anderson and Williams were unanimous.