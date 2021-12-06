Alabama's Young one of four Heisman finalists

Alabama has a shot this year at a fourth player in program history being named the winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

Quarterback Bryce Young has been named a finalist for the award in 2021 alongside Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Ohio State's CJ Stroud.

The winner will be announced Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN in a ceremony in New York City.

Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. was not included in the top four.

Former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith won the award in 2020. Running backs Derrick Henry (2015) and Mark Ingram (2009) are the two other Crimson Tide Heisman winners in program history.

If Young wins, he will be Alabama's first quarterback to take home the Heisman.

Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame lead all time with seven Heisman winners each.

Young is fresh off a strong performance against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game in which he completed 26 of 44 passes for 421 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown against a defense that had given up only nine touchdowns all season.