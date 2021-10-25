Alabama's Young showing more running ability

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alabama scored field goals on the other two drives Young extended with third-down conversions running. All of this comes from improvision since Nick Saban said they don’t have any called quarterback runs in the current game plan. The fact Tennessee was dropping more guys into coverage meant fewer passing lanes, practically daring Young to find a crease to take off.

“But he’s done a really good job of scrambling,” Saban said. “He is really deceptively quick and has a really good burst and moves around very effectively in the pocket. So he’s not easy to sack. So that’s been very beneficial to us. I would actually hope that he doesn’t have to do it, that we could protect well enough and get people open well enough that we can throw and catch it and he wouldn’t have to do that.”

Overall, Alabama was 15-for-20 on third downs to hit the 75% success rate a second straight week. The last time it converted on three of every four third downs with that many attempts was 2014 and they equaled that mark in consecutive wins over Mississippi State (12-for-16) and Tennessee.

Through the air, Young was 8-for-12 on third downs, converting all eight completions for 175 of his 371 passing yards.