All eyes on To'o To'o at Tide practices

A 6-foot-2, 228 pounds, he’s the prototype for the modern middle linebacker just a decade after Dont’a Hightower patrolled the same space at 6-4, 260 pounds.

Not present for the 15 spring practices while finishing at Tennessee, the work ethic To’o To’o brought stood out with teammates.

“From day one, he just came in and worked,” Christian Harris said. “When you see that, it kind of makes you want to work a little harder too, so he does a really great job with that. He’s a little bit of a vocal guy as well. But he’s done a really great job and he’s pushing everybody.”

To’o To’o will get his first crack at game-like situations when Alabama holds its first preseason scrimmage Saturday in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saban talks about opening practices

Alabama wrapped its fifth football practice of the preseason Wednesday. Below is a rundown of what Saban said after the practice.

— Saban said the heat is difficult for the players out, but that’s nothing new. It’s an opportunity to overcome adversity and help with the mindset.