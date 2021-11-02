An Alabama-LSU week unlike any other

Asked later in his noon Monday press availability about the difficulty of sustaining success like LSU had in 2019, Saban spoke in broad strokes.

“I think that you have to try to avoid complacency,” he said. “When people have success, sometimes they get a little complacent on doing things right. I don’t know enough about their situation to be commenting on their situation. I’m just talking about the circumstances that we’ve gone through here with our teams. When you have good leadership on your team and you have good maturity on your team, usually you can sort of avoid some of those pitfalls.”

Losing five of the top 12 picks in the 2020 draft when 14 Tigers were picked hurt too. Another seven went this spring while the injury issues of this fall have LSU in a position that would’ve seen impossible two years ago.

Orgeron famously said LSU was “comin” after a competitive 24-10 loss to Alabama in 2017. It definitely arrived two years later but now it’s practically gone.

The 38-point loss delivered by Alabama was the most lopsided in this series since a 47-3 Tide win in 1922.

Ninety-nine years later, the trends are more favorable for something along those lines as opposed to one of the classics these two have delivered over the past decade-plus.