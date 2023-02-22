After Alabama star freshman basketball player Brandon Miller was revealed in court Tuesday to be at the scene of Jamea Harris’ murder in Tuscaloosa last month, Miller’s attorney released a statement Wednesday reiterating his client’s innocence.

“Brandon never touched the gun, was not involved in its exchange to Mr. Davis in any way, and never knew that illegal activity involving the gun would occur,” Tuscaloosa attorney Jim Standridge wrote in a statement provided to Tuscaloosa Patch.

At Tuesday’s hearing to decide whether Darius Miles and his friend, Michael Davis, would receive bond after being charged with capital murder for the Jan. 15 shooting, a law enforcement officer testified about Miller’s contact with Miles that night.

The officer stated that Miles texted Miller to bring Miles’ gun to the scene of the conflict on the Tuscaloosa strip. Miller drove his vehicle to the scene, and law enforcement testified in court Tuesday that Davis retrieved Miles’ weapon from Miller’s vehicle and fired the deadly shot.

Miller has not faced any charges as a result of his contact with Miles. When asked Tuesday by al.com why Miller was not charged, Tuscaloosa chief deputy district attorney Paula Whitley said, “That’s not a question I can answer. There’s nothing we could charge him with,’’ according to the law.

Legal experts told al.com that prosecutors would need to prove intent in Miller transporting the firearm for an illegal purpose, and there is no evidence of that.

Standridge’s statement said Miles asked Miller for a ride to the strip after Alabama’s Jan. 14 win over LSU in Coleman Coliseum. Miles brought his “legal handgun” and left it in Miller’s vehicle, the statement said, and Miller “never saw the handgun or handled it.”

The attorney said his understanding was Miles concealed his gun under clothing in the back of Miller’s car.

“Brandon does not own a firearm and has never even handled a firearm,” the statement added. “Moreover, he had no knowledge of any intent to use any weapon.”

Miller then went to a restaurant while Miles went to a nightclub, the statement said. That was also stated in court testimony Tuesday, which stated Miller dropped Miles off at Twelve25 Sports Bar but did not stay because the line was too long.

Around midnight, Miles asked Miller for a ride to meet friends, Standridge’s statement said. While Miles was waiting for Miller, Miles and a companion of Harris “apparently exchanged words,” the attorney’s statement read.

That was also stated in court Tuesday. Harris and her boyfriend Cedric Johnson had left Twelve25 Sports Bar and encountered Davis dancing outside of their vehicle. Johnson told Davis that Harris was not interested in him, and Davis said, “You don’t know who I am and what I do.”

Stated Miller’s attorney: “Without Brandon knowing any of this context, and as Brandon was already on the way to pick up Mr. Miles, Mr. Miles texted Brandon and asked him to bring him his firearm. Brandon subsequently arrived at the scene to pick up Mr. Miles.”

The attorney stated that Miller “never got out of his vehicle or interacted with anyone in Ms. Harris’ party. He was never involved in a verbal altercation with Cedric Johnson or Mr. Davis.”

Law enforcement testified in court Tuesday that Miles told Davis his gun was in Miller’s car and was loaded. Davis retrieved the gun, according to court testimony, and approached Harris’ vehicle before firing.

Miller’s vehicle was struck by two bullets, according to court testimony and confirmed by Miller’s attorney.

Law enforcement testimony Tuesday stated Miller and teammate Jaden Bradley’s vehicles were parked and blocking the road where Harris’ vehicle was parked at the time of the shooting. Harris’ mother told al.com in January that her daughter was intentionally blocked by the vehicles.

However, Miller’s attorney disputed that claim in his statement.

“Brandon did not block the jeep driven by Mr. Johnson,” Standridge wrote. “In fact, Brandon had already parked on Grace Street when the jeep pulled up behind him. The street was never blocked by Brandon’s vehicle.”

The attorney said Miller left the scene after gunfire erupted and his vehicle was struck.

“As soon as he was notified that someone had been injured and the police wished to speak with him, he has fully cooperated with law enforcement’s investigation. All of the events described above are clearly captured on video.”

Court testimony Tuesday stated Miller’s vehicle dashboard camera captured some of the incident, and a surveillance camera from the Houndstooth bar also captured it.

“There is no dispute about Brandon’s activities during this evening,” the statement continued.

Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said the school learned “new facts” Tuesday and Wednesday that he shared with ESPN on Wednesday afternoon.

“Brandon was not there for the verbal altercation,” Byrne said. “Brandon was already on his way to pick up Darius when Darius texted him. Brandon never left his vehicle and was not involved in the collection of the weapon. The shooting occurred just seconds after Brandon arrived. Brandon has been a fully cooperating witness and is not a suspect.”

Alabama coach Nate Oats said Tuesday that Miller has cooperated with the investigation and has been considered a witness and not a suspect.

“Brandon has submitted to multiple interviews to assist law enforcement in further understanding the situation,” Miller’s attorney wrote Wednesday. “He has volunteered to have his phone contents extracted as well as that of the contents of his automobile. He will continue to cooperate as any citizen should who has witnessed a serious incident.”

AL.com reporter Carol Robinson contributed to this report.