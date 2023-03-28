Two Auburn basketball players and one from Alabama indicated Tuesday plans to transfer from their respective schools.

Former five-star recruit and forward Yohan Traore announced on his personal Instagram plans to leave the Tiger program, while Auburn guard and four-star recruit Chance Westry will enter the transfer portal, a source close to the player confirmed to AL.com.

Meanwhile across the state, third-year Alabama Crimson Tide guard Nimari Burnett entered the transfer portal Tuesday, a source confirmed to AL.com.

The prized piece of Auburn's 2022 recruiting class, Traore ultimately played a reserve role for the Tigers his freshman season, averaging 9.9 minutes per contest and 2.1 points.

"I would like to thank the Auburn community for embracing and supporting me throughout my time here," Traore said in his statement. "I will always remember and appreciate you, but the time has come for me to enter the transfer portal and take that next step as a basketball player. Thank you all for respecting my decision. #WarDamnEagle!"

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl explained Traore's transition to basketball and Auburn's playing style in December, saying: "Yo's going from playing high school as more of an inside player to, now, the best position at Auburn — our point forward position, that 4 man. I mean, he's being asked to do things inside and out offensively and defensively that are so different from what he was doing in high school.

"For his development, long term, this is great. But it doesn't allow him to be as productive. Now, if I just played him at center and played him as a stretch 5, he'd be much more comfortable, particularly offensively."

Following Auburn's Round of 32 loss to No. 1 seed Houston in Birmingham on March 18, Traore said that, "for now," he planned to return to Auburn for his sophomore season.

A native of Tours, France, the former top-25 recruit was initially committed to play for Will Wade at Louisiana State before the school fired Wade. Following Wade's dismissal, Traore decommited from LSU and announced his pledge to Auburn on March 31, signing his letter of intent the following month.

Westry, a 6-foot-6 190-pound freshman played in 11 games before knee surgery ended his season. Auburn redshirt Westry, who played his last game Jan 4 in a loss against Georgia.

The Harrisburg, PA native was a top-40 recruit in the 2022 class and entered Auburn with high hopes of contributing early as a guard who can get to the bucket and solid passing skills.

Injuries limited Westry. He averaged 2.5 points and one assist in 9.5 minutes this season while shooting 31.6 percent from the field.

Burnett began this season as a starter before suffering a wrist injury in early December. He returned to the lineup in late January and came off the bench for the remainder of the season. Burnett averaged 14.6 minutes and 5.6 points per game, starting nine of the 27 games he played.

Burnett is the first Alabama player to enter the portal since the Tide was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament on Friday by San Diego State.

A former McDonald’s high school All-American, Burnett was the No. 34 overall player in the 2020 class by 247 Sports’ composite. He played 12 games for Texas Tech in 2020-21 before leaving that program and later transferring to Alabama, where he missed the entire 2021-22 season because of a torn ACL suffered in preseason practice.

The 6-foot-4 shooting guard earned a spot in Alabama’s starting lineup to begin this past season, scoring a season-high 18 points on 5-of-6 three-point shooting during a Nov. 18 win over Jacksonville State. He was also praised by coach Nate Oats for his defense during a road win over then-No. 1 Houston on Dec. 10.

But Burnett suffered a broken wrist and did not return until Jan. 21 at Missouri. He shot a combined 7-of-14 on three-pointers off the bench in back-to-back games against Vanderbilt and Florida and had 11 points on 3-of-4 three-point shooting in a loss to Tennessee.

Burnett then shot 4-of-25 on three pointers over the remainder of the season, while seeing his minutes shrink by March. He played only four minutes of the SEC Tournament semifinals and did not appear in Alabama’s SEC Tournament title game win over Texas A&M. He played 18 minutes off the bench and shot 3-of-6 on three-pointers in a first-round win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the NCAA Tournament but was limited to eight minutes in Friday’s loss to San Diego State.

“I’ll miss all these guys as I — journeys go forward,” Burnett said after the game.