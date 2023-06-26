The SEC basketball opponents for the 2023-24 season for Auburn and Alabama are set, though dates, times and TV schedules will be announced later.

Auburn will play home-and-homes with five opponents: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. Auburn will also host Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M, and travel to Arkansas, Florida, Missouri and Tennessee.

SEC basketball play begins Jan. 6 and runs through March 9. The SEC Tournament is March 13-17 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Auburn opens the 2023-24 season vs. Baylor Nov. 7 in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Tigers also have non-conference games scheduled against Indiana (December in Atlanta) and Penn (Jan. 2 in Auburn), and will headline the four-team Legends Classic in Brooklyn, N.Y., Nov. 16-17 against Oklahoma State, Notre Dame and St. Bonaventure.

Auburn went 21-13 in 2022-23, losing to Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers return most of that team, and also added five-star point guard Aden Holloway, four-year transfers Denver Jones (Florida International) and Chaney Johnson (UAH) and junior-college transfer Chad Baker-Mazara in the offseason.

Here’s the complete list of Auburn SEC opponents:

Home: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt

Away: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, Vanderbilt

The Crimson Tide will play home-and-homes with five opponents: Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee. Alabama will also host Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina and Texas A&M, and travel to Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.

Alabama has not yet announced its full non-conference schedule but does have neutral-site games scheduled with Purdue in Toronto (Dec. 9) and Arizona in Phoenix (Dec. 20). Nate Oats’ Crimson Tide will also reportedly travel to face Creighton in Omaha for the first part of a home-and-home series.

Alabama went 31-6, won the SEC regular-season and tournament titles and reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23, but will largely have to rebuild its roster. Standouts Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako entered the NBA Draft, while key contributors Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Bradley and Nimari Burnett all left via the transfer portal.

The Crimson Tide signed four 4- or 5-star recruits for its 2023 recruiting class: forwards Sam Walters, Mouhamed Dioubate, Jarin Stevenson (who reclassified from 2024) and Kris Parker. Alabama also added guard transfers Latrell Wrightsell (Cal State-Fullerton) and Aaron Estrada (Hofstra) for next season and could to add North Dakota State forward transfer Grant Nelson in the coming days or weeks.

Here’s the complete list of Alabama SEC opponents:

HOME: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M

AWAY: Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt