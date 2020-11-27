Auburn faces more-experienced Alabama QB Mac Jones in Iron Bowl

In last year’s Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers took on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones in his first SEC start and left him devastated. Now, Jones faces the Tigers for the second time, only this time as a viable Heisman Trophy candidate.
Jones played well in his first Iron Bowl — he was 26-of-39 passing for 335 yards with four touchdowns — but two costly pick-sixes helped make the difference for Auburn. The Tigers know full well Jones has taken his game to the next level in his first full season as a starting quarterback, which means they’ll have to raise their play, too.
“You can tell he's got more experience. I think he did a solid job last year, especially when he had time. You see he's really confident,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said. “The thing that really stands out to me is just the rhythm, the timing of his throwing with his receivers. You can tell he's more experienced.”
Malzahn’s high praise for Jones was matched by Jones’ own head coach.
During the week before this year’s Iron Bowl, Alabama head coach Nick Saban pointed to Jones’ increased experience as key in his development. Saban explained Jones is a lot more knowledgeable about the offense and is more confident in his play.
Saban may have been forced to throw Jones into the fire this time last year, but in Saban’s eyes he withstood the heat and has excelled as a result.
“I think the improvement is pretty obvious to everybody who watches the games,” Saban said. “He’s been very efficient in the way [of] his decision-making in terms of the things that he does.
"We’ve been very pleased with the progress that he’s made. He’s been able to play within himself, which I think is really, really important. Couldn’t be more pleased with the progress he’s made.”
Support Local Journalism
Jones was thrust into the spotlight prior to last year’s game, his first face-off with Auburn quarterback Bo Nix. Given Jones’ growth, Nix made it evident that Jones will be a worthy counterpart once again.
Nix complimented Jones’ play in 2020 — a season in which the junior has piled up 2,426 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions — by saying he does a great job managing the game and getting the ball to the players around him. Nix explained Jones has shown a knack for knowing where the ball needs to go, a mission that’s made easier given the tremendous talent the Crimson Tide have on offense.
Auburn safety Jamien Sherwood also spoke highly of Jones’ play. He said that from seeing where Jones was last year to watching film from this year it’s clear that he is really excelling at quarterbacking the Crimson Tide. Sherwood pointed out Jones’ strong play in the pocket, noting how well he reads the pocket and his consistent ability to make good throws down the field.
While Sherwood praised Jones, he was by no means intimidated by having to play him. Sherwood sees Saturday’s game as a true opportunity for the Tigers to shut down one of the nation’s top quarterbacks and prove the team’s secondary is the best of the best.
“I feel like he's a good quarterback, and I feel like by us playing against him, he's gonna help us out in the secondary — he's gonna make us use our eyes and make us think,” Sherwood said. “It's going to be a good matchup.”
As strong as Sherwood and the rest of Auburn’s defensive backs have played this season, Malzahn is hopeful Jones doesn’t get too many chances to test them.
Malzahn emphasized how important the Tigers’ pass rush will be Saturday to make Jones uncomfortable and to force him to rush decisions that a turnover-happy Tigers’ defense can pounce on. Auburn has done its best work rushing the passer in its last two games — it recorded season-high four sacks against LSU and Tennessee — despite the challenge of going three weeks in between games, something Malzahn acknowledged as a real challenge.
The pass rush started slow against the Volunteers before coming on by the close of the first quarter. If the Tigers want to truly rattle Jones on Saturday, Malzahn knows the cavalry has to come after him for all 60 minutes of action.
“It makes it a challenge for their play action to put pressure on him,” Malzahn said. “He's extremely accurate like I said earlier — very impressive to watch on film, and the timing he has with his receivers. That'll be a big challenge. That's part of it. We've got to find ways to make him uncomfortable.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!