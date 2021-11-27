Auburn falls to Alabama 24-22 in dramatic quadruple-overtime Iron Bowl thriller

Brooks maintained possession as he fell, resulting in an Alabama touchdown and a tied contest with 24 seconds to go in the game.

"I felt like the last drive, it was really nothing big. It was really all my bad technique,” said Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary, who had seven tackles and four pass break-ups. “It was just one little mistake, and I felt like that's what it all was, just little mistakes.”

The Auburn offense sputtered through most of the four quarters, but the Tigers won the field position battle again and again – including in an important sequence with 4:47 to go in the fourth. After the Tigers drove 36 yards on six plays, Auburn punter Oscar Chapman pinned Alabama back on its own 2-yard line, forcing Young and his teammates to drive 98 yards while trailing by seven.

Young got Alabama out of its own territory with a 27-yard strike to Metchie, but the Crimson Tide faced a critical fourth-and-1 on its own 46-yard line with just over two minutes to go. Young handed off to running back Trey Sanders, but linebacker Zakoby McClain led the charge to stuff Sanders and stop him short of the line to gain.

The celebration on the Auburn sideline and in the stands began as soon as the officials signaled Sanders short – though the game was far from over.