Auburn plans to play with nothing to lose mentality

Colby Wooden said it with a smile — Auburn knows it’s playing with “house money” this weekend.

“We know nobody gives us a chance in hell to win this,” Wooden said. “ … We’re going to be able to play loose, free. It’s just being able to play free. We know that our backs are against the wall, which historically tells us that’s when Auburn performs (at) its best.”

Auburn’s (5-6, 2-5 SEC) matchup with No. 8 Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will be the 14th-consecutive Iron Bowl in which the Tigers aren’t favored. The Tide is listed as a 22-point favorite, according to DraftKings, and it’s the third-straight contest in this rivalrywhere the Tide is a favorite by at least two touchdowns.

Since 1976, Auburn has been favored in 17 of those 46 Iron Bowls, and it has won 19 times. Seven of those wins have come as the underdog, including the past four.

It was almost five consecutive wins as the underdog in 2021, as Auburn led for much of regulation at Jordan-Hare Stadium, before ultimately losing in four overtimes.

“This game of football is so special,” Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac’’ Williams said. “It’s why you’re all here. It’s why I have the opportunity to be here at Auburn. It’s why a lot of these guys in that locker room, these coaches, have an opportunity to be together. It’s because of that ball. So a lot of these guys’ identities is wrapped up into ball. So to go out a winner against your rival in the Iron Bowl — What better way is there to go out?

“I know those guys, man. They want their legacy here at Auburn to be solidified here. What better way to go out with a bang? It’ll be wild. That would be pretty cool to get that for those seniors.”

A key for Auburn last season was wreaking havoc in the backfield, as the Tigers posted 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Derick Hall, Marcus Harris and Colby Wooden combined to tally more than half of those numbers.

“It’s gonna be huge for us to get after the O-Line, and try to come out and put our best foot forward,” Hall said. “Like you said, last year we wreaked havoc, and that’s another opportunity that we get the chance to go do again. So we’re looking forward to it. It’s the Iron Bowl.”