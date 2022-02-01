Auburn takes control in second half to top rival Alabama in home victory

AUBURN --- For the second time this season, the Auburn Tigers watched a comfortable lead disappear against Alabama.
For the second time this season, the Tigers proved they still had enough to finish the job.
No. 1 Auburn got the last laugh against its biggest rival Tuesday night, as the Tigers answered a dominant start to the second half by the Crimson Tide and closed strong in a 100-81 victory.
The win stands as the Tigers’ 18th straight — now the second-longest streak in program history — and marks the first time Auburn has won back-to-back games against Alabama since the 2018-19 season.
Alabama (14-8, 4-5 SEC) seemed set to dash the home team’s hopes when Auburn (21-1, 9-0 SEC) woke up and promptly balled out.
The Tigers watched a 19-point lead in the first half shrink to two in the first five-and-a-half minutes of the second half before settling back in. Jaylin Williams delivered a layup and Wendell Green Jr. buried a 3-pointer to get things going, and following a Jahvon Quinerly layup, Walker Kessler went to work.
Green looked to decimate Alabama with a logo 3-pointer that came up short, but the shot, fell into the waiting arms of Kessler, who then pushed toward the basket. Kessler drew a foul on his successful layup then tacked on the free throw, which pushed Auburn’s lead to eight with 12:57 to go.
Kessler ended the night with 14 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks.
As pivotal as Kessler’s three-point play was, the Tigers weren’t done by a long shot.
KD Johnson tacked on a layup and with a free throw a few seconds later before Green added another layup to his impressive performance. Alabama’s Noah Gurley managed one free throw before the Tigers fired off five more unanswered points courtesy Devan Cambridge and Green.
Gurley connected on a 3-pointer, but the Tigers weren’t going to be stopped. By the time Kessler threw down another dunk, an Auburn lead that seemed destined to slip away was instead boosted to 16 with 8:27 remaining.
The dominant stretch that allowed Auburn to put the game away mirrored a run to begin the second half that got Alabama back in the mix.
The Crimson Tide came out of the locker room down 12 but dead set on doing something about it. Alabama hit six of its first eight shots from the field in the second half — four of which came off the hands of Quinerly — while Auburn’s offense faltered and failed to immediately respond.
By the time Jaden Shackelford connected on his second 3-pointer in 31 seconds, Alabama was within two with more than 14 minutes still to play.
That’s when Green and company answered the call and again hung the Crimson Tide out to dry.
Auburn led for the better part of the first half but began to pull away from Alabama with just over five minutes to go.
The Tigers held a modest seven-point lead when Green drove in hard toward the basket, let loose a miracle layup off the glass and drew a foul. Green came through with a free throw after the shot, which pushed the Tigers ahead by 10.
Green ended the night with a season-high 23 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.
Cambridge came through on the next Alabama possession by pulling down a defensive rebound then firing off a 3-pointer, which hit the mark. Following a charge on Alabama, Green tossed a perfect lob for Dylan Cardwell, who easily dunked the ball.
Jabari Smith added to the action on the next possession by stealing the ball and burying a fast-break 3-pointer. By the time Smith’s shot fell through the net, the Tigers had an 18-point lead with 3:24 left before the break.
To Alabama’s credit, it did not let Auburn enter the locker room with all the momentum.
The Crimson Tide finished the first half strong on the back of crucial 3-pointers from Darius Miles, James Rojas and Shackelford in the final 1:54 of the first half. While the road squad somewhat lessened the damage done, the Tigers still led by 14 at intermission.
Auburn’s impressive final minutes of the first half followed a start to the action during which the Tigers took their time to build a lead.
Alabama led by four in the game’s first seven minutes before Auburn roared to life. Johnson and Williams sparked the offense with two free throws apiece before Green got going, first by hitting another trick-shot layup under the basket before letting loose a 3 that hit its mark.
Alabama’s Gurley managed a 3-pointer before Allen Flanigan scored the game’s next two buckets to hand the Tigers a modest eight-point advantage.
A crucial part of Auburn’s early success was how clean the team played. The Tigers only committed one turnover in the game’s first 17 minutes; by comparison, the Crimson Tide had five in that time.