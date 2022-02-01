Auburn takes control in second half to top rival Alabama in home victory

That’s when Green and company answered the call and again hung the Crimson Tide out to dry.

Auburn led for the better part of the first half but began to pull away from Alabama with just over five minutes to go.

The Tigers held a modest seven-point lead when Green drove in hard toward the basket, let loose a miracle layup off the glass and drew a foul. Green came through with a free throw after the shot, which pushed the Tigers ahead by 10.

Green ended the night with a season-high 23 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Cambridge came through on the next Alabama possession by pulling down a defensive rebound then firing off a 3-pointer, which hit the mark. Following a charge on Alabama, Green tossed a perfect lob for Dylan Cardwell, who easily dunked the ball.

Jabari Smith added to the action on the next possession by stealing the ball and burying a fast-break 3-pointer. By the time Smith’s shot fell through the net, the Tigers had an 18-point lead with 3:24 left before the break.

To Alabama’s credit, it did not let Auburn enter the locker room with all the momentum.