Bama Day guest Chris Stewart grateful for chance to be in broadcast booth

Chris Stewart considers the opportunity to fill in for University of Alabama football play-by-play announcer Eli Gold, who is taking time off while dealing with a medical issue, a high honor.

Fact is, Stewart feels extremely blessed to have the chance to continue his broadcasting profession after three major medical scares himself.

“It’s three years ago this coming weekend that I checked back in the hospital with the infection and I was there 91 days,” Stewart said.

Stewart was in Dothan on Tuesday night as a guest speaker for the 40th annual Bama Day of the Houston & Henry County Chapter of the Alabama National Alumni Association.

It was announced in early August that Gold, the voice of Crimson Tide football for more than 30 years, would be unable to begin the season behind the microphone.

The natural interim replacement is Stewart, who has been the Alabama men’s basketball play-by-play announcer for 20 years and holds those duties as well for the Crimson Tide baseball team.

He's been involved with the football program as a host for the Crimson Tide Sports Network radio broadcasts and host of the “The Nick Saban Show.”

In preparing for the quickly approaching season, Stewart has had the opportunity to visit with Gold and is ready to assume the role until his friend can return.

"He has been terrific,” Stewart said. “I’m just trying to do this to hold his place for him until he’s able to come back, which I hope is very, very soon, and try to do the job justice.”

Stewart can definitely relate to missing time due to illness. In April of 2018 he suffered a stroke with two blood clots on the brain. He recovered, but had vision problems for close to a year. In August of 2019, Stewart had bypass heart surgery and later developed an infection, leading to the long hospital stay three years ago.

“When I say it’s a blessing, it’s not something I say flippantly,” Stewart said of resuming his career in the broadcast booth. “I’m a husband and a father and to first of all be able to be with my family, to care for my family, to take care of my family – and this is what my profession allows me to do – I’m extremely grateful.”

While Stewart is more known to Alabama fans for his calling of basketball and baseball games, he’s done play-by-play for high school football games for many years and even called one Alabama/Arkansas football game in 2020 when Gold missed due to COVID-19.

“It was a very unusual game because we were having to broadcast from Bryant-Denny while the game itself was taking place in Fayetteville,” Stewart said of the COVID-19 protocols. “So it was very unique circumstances, not to mention the fact that the guy who had done over 400 consecutive games wasn’t there.

“That being said, I’ve done a lot of football play-by-play over the years. Since I did my first football game in 1989, there’s probably been no more than five seasons where I haven’t done at least a handful of games. Understand, we’re talking high schools, and in some cases we’re talking (pay-per-view) television as opposed to a Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcast.

“There’s a difference and I understand that. But in terms of actually calling the sports, it’s not going to be completely foreign to me by any stretch. I’m grateful I’m not stepping in truly as a rookie in trying to fill in for him there.”

Stewart certainly earned his stripes at Bryant-Denny Stadium while in a role he held several years ago of being a sideline reporter responsible for interviewing Alabama coach Nick Saban at halftime.

“You always pray that something good happens rather than something bad happens at the end of a half,” Stewart said in reflecting back. “I never tried to win any journalism awards when I did that halftime interview.

“It was very simple and it was virtually the same thing every time. It was some variation of, ‘Coach, your thoughts on the first half?’ Two reasons: Number one, that’s truly what I’m there for – good or bad – to get his thoughts about the first half. Number two, no matter how I phrase it (question), he’s going to say what he wants to say. So, rather than waste his time and my own, let’s put it on the tee for him as easily as possible.”

In his role as the host of the “The Nick Saban Show,” the television playback broadcast which is recorded after each game, Stewart gets an inside look at what all the coach deals with on game day.

“He is so good at moving from one thing to the next,” Stewart said of Saban. “It’s a very long, very exhausting day, especially if it’s a night game. He may have a media obligation … say if (ESPN) GameDay is there or GameDay wants to hear from him … he’ll do a live hit with them.

“He’ll have his own meetings with coaches, or players, but on home game weekends he’ll also meet with recruits from various sports, not just football. In certain situations, he’ll visit with other recruits from other sports if a coach asks him to.

“Then, oh by the way, there’s the game itself. And when you get through … I’ve seen this with my own eyes … he’ll come into the locker room and he’ll talk with the team. He’ll talk to the medical staff about injuries. He goes to every player’s locker and shakes hands with every kid after a game, win or lose.

"He then goes to the media room and talks to the press and then he goes to visit with recruits and then he comes and sees me for the television show. It’s a full day by the time he wraps up.”

It’s a full day as well for Stewart, but he’s so grateful for the chance to be part of it.

“The fact that I can still do it physically at a level that I’m not ashamed of is what I’ve been told is nothing short of a miracle," Stewart said. “I’m beyond grateful that God has given me that blessing.”