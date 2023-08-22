Former Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron, in Dothan Tuesday for the 41st Annual Bama Day event, continued his pro football career this past spring in the XFL with a nudge from his 7-year-old son, Tripp.

“My oldest came home one day, Tripp, and was watching YouTube and asked when I was going to play football again,” McCarron said.

“Instead of waiting and trying to get another back-up spot (in the NFL) or waiting until somebody got injured before getting a call from an NFL team, I knew I could play and have this experience and let the boys watch.

“It was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It was a blast, for sure.”

McCarron, who spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Bengals, Bills, Raiders, Texans and Falcons, was an instant star with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the restart of the XFL this past spring following recovery from an ACL tear during a preseason game with the Falcons in 2021.

“I loved it,” McCarron said of the XFL. “I think just getting a chance to get back playing, especially coming off the ACL injury from Atlanta … just to be able to be back playing and play in front of my kids was something I’ve always kind of dreamed of.”

McCarron set the league record for touchdown passes in a single season with 24. In the final game of the season, he completed 28-of-35 passes for 420 yards and six touchdowns.

The most joy for McCarrron came from being able to accomplish the feats in front of his family. McCarron, who resides in Mobile, is married to his college sweetheart, Katherine Webb, and they have three sons: Tripp, Cash (4) and Cruz (2).

“It’s never a dull moment,” McCarron said of the household. “The house is starting to get where it’s crazy 24/7, but I love being able to come home and see them and coach them in sports.

“My 4-year-old played baseball for the first time this year and I’m coaching them both in flag football. They’re on the same team at their school. We’re having a lot of fun.”

McCarron led Alabama to back-to-back ational championships (2011 and 2012 seasons) and had never dealt with an injury until tearing up his knee in the preseason game with Atlanta before the 2021 season.

“I didn’t think it was over,” McCarron said of his career. “The hardest part is the mental side of that. It’s not the injury itself, it’s going through the rehab process and when you finally make it through that side of it, it's trying to get back to where you were before then.

“I don’t think it’s any doubt of, ‘Oh man, can I still do this?’ I know I can do it, but can I do it at a high enough level that I can still affect the game. I trusted my doctors and I knew when I was about four-and-a-half months out from surgery and the doctors cleared me to start running and stuff, that I was way ahead of schedule. I got cleared I think seven-and-a-half months out for full go other than getting tackled.”

At that point, McCarron figured he was likely headed back to the NFL.

“I had people bring me in for workouts … people wanting to sign me before I joined the XFL,” McCarron said. “Coach Anthony Becht (St. Louis Battlehawks head coach) was calling me for a couple of months and asking did I want to be a part of it, and I kind of told him, ‘I don’t know to be honest with you. I don’t know enough about the league and how it’s going to go and I really didn’t want to leave the NFL.’

“Then he hired Bruce Gradkowski (offensive coordinator) and I had played against Bruce the first half of my career of being in the NFL. I knew him and guys that knew him, so I started talking to him and we just started meeting up and talking about offense on the phone a couple times a week.

“The whole time we’re doing that, we’re kind of putting the offense together. So I was like, ‘I like being around Bruce and like talking ball with him and have had a lot of fun putting this offense together, so I just kind of said let’s go ahead and do it.'"

So what’s next for McCarron?

“I don’t know,” he said. “We’ve had calls from NFL teams. I think from a (salary) cap standpoint for a vet contract … it’s just a business … teams would rather see what the cheaper guy is going to be able to do. Usually after preseason, you start to see teams (make contact) because they know I can step in and run certain offenses that I’ve already been in and not have any issues, and help young guys and all of that.

“I think it’s just waiting that process out, but at the same time, I have no problem returning to St. Louis. That city was unreal to my family … took us all in and treated everybody great.

"I had a hell of a time playing there and really wouldn’t mind at all (going back) and would like to go for a championship and try to bring one back.”

Bama Day is held annually by the Houston & Henry County chapter of the University of Alabama National Alumni Association with proceeds from tickets sales going to fund scholarships for students of the two counties.