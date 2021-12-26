Bama's Anderson dominates blockers, but sisters were tougher

Anderson has spent some time studying Thomas since he started hearing his name more.

“I’m nowhere near as dominant as he was but just to be in the conversation with his name is just a blessing and an honor,” he said. “But he was like a legit dog. It was almost inhuman what he was doing. His numbers were surreal.”

Anderson has topped him in one regard. Thomas was 10th in the Heisman voting in 1988, and Anderson was fifth this year.

The Heisman Trust only invited the top four to this year’s ceremony, so Anderson was the odd man out.

Only Young and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson got more first-place votes than Anderson’s 31.

He feels he should have been at the Heisman gathering in New York, and Young and other teammates have expressed the same sentiment. Sister Shanice thinks Anderson will use that omission as motivation on the field.

“Its kind of like he’s putting up big numbers, he’s having big plays. And to not be up there with people who are doing equally as good, it was kind of like a slap in the face,” she said. “He just always uses that as fuel to go even harder.

“So I’m very excited to see him play these next two games because I already know he’s going to go out there and put on a show.”