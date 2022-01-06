Behind 'relentless recruiting,' Tide, Bulldogs build all-star teams

Early playing time is far from guaranteed with these loaded teams. That doesn’t deter the top talent.

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith was considered the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2019 class by some analysts. His development has come slower and he has had to share games reps with a stacked group of linebackers and edge rushers at Georgia.

Smith, a Georgia native, said he never considered transferring for more playing time. He said having former Georgia outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who was a second-round pick by the New York Giants last year, and other older players as mentors was invaluable.

“They showed me how to work and they showed me you just trust the process,” Smith said.

College football players and coaches from all over the country use some version of this line frequently: “Our practices are tougher than the games.”

At Georgia and Alabama, it’s often true.

Smart is quick to point out players practice far more than they play, and NFL evaluators don’t start really digging into a player until he is draft eligible in year three.