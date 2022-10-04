Big Play Bama: Tide hitting on explosive plays on offense

With the main two rushers, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan attacking defenses in different ways, along with dashes of freshman Jamarion Miller, Alabama is the seventh-best rushing team in the country and second in the SEC with 251.4 yards a game.

That’s about 100 yards more than last year’s team. The No. 1 Tide (5-0, 2-0) currently leads the country in yards per carry (7.35) with no rusher averaging more than 76 yards a contest. Yet, if you take out the Tide’s seven rushes of 40-plus yards (five by running backs, two quarterback scrambles), Alabama’s yards per attempt drops to 4.8, which would be tied for 17th.

Not to say the unit hasn’t been impressive. With questions coming into the season, the offensive line has given up five sacks. There have been injuries and new starters and the group under first-year head coach Eric Wolford has grown. Nick Saban called the performance against Arkansas — which entered with the most sacks in the country — the best so far.

What’s been the key to the explosive plays? Reviewing the highlights shows a few similarities: four of the five runs come out of Alabama’s primary 11 personnel, or one tight end, one running back and three wide receivers. Each of Gibbs’ long carries has also been to the short side of the field.

The team posted a season-high 317 rushing yards and five touchdowns against the Razorbacks with Bryce Young’s Heisman Award-winning arm sidelined (shoulder sprain) for the second half. And with his status unclear, expect more handoffs from offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien.

“This offseason, we watched a lot of film from a lot of SEC games and just saw where we went wrong in the protection and the scheme of things, so just correcting that,” right guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. said in August. “We’ve got a new coaching staff for the offensive line, just bringing new ideas and different ways to handle the protection, picking up the blitzes, just helping us out going into the season.”

Below is a look at some of the big plays for Alabama.

Week 1: Gibbs 58-yarder versus Utah State

Situation: First-and-10 on the Tide 35-yard line; 11 personnel; Alabama leading 41-0 in the third quarter

Before the snap, Jermaine Burton motions behind tight end Robbie Ouzts. Against Utah State’s four-man defensive front and two linebackers, the Tide has a seven-on-five blocking advantage confirmed when the safety over pursues. Gibbs takes his first steps with a massive hole already forming thanks to center Darrian Dalcourt and Ekiyor. In what will be a trend, Gibbs breaks the second level untouched before a safety can slow him down enough for the tackle.

“When we ran outside zone, five-man blocks, it’s almost a guaranteed touchdown because they don’t have enough. We have more people to block than they could tackle in the box,” Gibbs said last Saturday at Arkansas.

Week 2: McClellan’s 81-yard touchdown at Texas

Situation: First-and-10 on the Tide 19-yard line; 11 personnel; tied 3-3 in the first quarter

The same formation but Burton is out wide. This is an elite play from Ekiyor, the guard pancakes 291-pound tackle Alfred Collins and stays on his feet long enough to spear a linebacker. Tight end Cameron Latu made his first start of the year against the Longhorns and helped lead a linebacker away from the ball. McClellan trusts his speed to anticipate the opening and cuts off Burton and Latu for a homecoming touchdown.

“It was a team effort from the whole group. Offensive line I think had great significant blocks, more than mine on that play. Mine just ended up being the last one that he had to slip by,” Latu said.

Week 4: Miller’s 40-yard touchdown versus Vanderbilt

Situation: Second-and-8 on the Commodores 40-yard line; 11 personnel, Alabama leading 48-3 in the fourth quarter

This is second- and third-stringers against backups in the final minute of a blowout. Regardless, this is designed and executed perfectly. Amari Niblack cuts across the formation, bringing over the linebacker which center Seth McLaughlin can then shove out of the play. Guards Tanner Bowles and Terrance Ferguson turn their assignments toward the sidelines as Miller scores for the second time after shimmying past two defensive backs.

Week 5: Gibbs’ 72-yard touchdown at Arkansas

Situation: First-and-10 on the Tide 28-yard line; 10 personnel (one RB, four WRs), Alabama leading 35-23 in the fourth quarter

Gibbs slammed the door shut on the Hogs’ comeback efforts with, arguably, the team’s best run of the season. It’s run off the right side of the Tide’s offensive line with three receivers lined up to the left. Arkansas actually has seven would-be tacklers compared to Alabama’s six blockers. The line matches up and JaCorey Brooks shoves a cornerback into a pile. Gibbs initially tries to run outside but is able to stutter step and pivot through the hole created by left tackle Tyler Steen and McLaughin, who was replacing an injured Darrion Dalcourt.

“I think that’s the sign of a really good running back is you help the offensive line by how you stretch the play, press the hole, whatever it is so that you lead them to their blocks,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said, “then when people overplay the blocks or get hooked, you stick your foot in the ground and hit it.”

Gibbs’ 76-yard touchdown

Situation: Second-and-11 on the Tide 24-yard line, 11 personnel, Alabama leading 42-28 in the fourth quarter

Similar to the long gain against Utah State, Gibbs runs this to the short side of the field. Alabama motions wide receiver Isaiah Bond not just across the formation, but behind it, drawing his cornerback a yard off the line of scrimmage. It’s six-on-six and right tackle JC Latham didn’t have to block anyone. Right guard Javion Cohen and McLaughin pull across the defense, with the former pushing Bond’s defender upfield and McLaughin seals off the linebacker. Gibbs runs through an arm tackle and sends fans to the exits.

“That’s what he did on both of his runs. That’s what he does very well, whether it’s an inside run or an outside run,” Saban said. “... So you’re trying to cut the defense some kind of way. So you’ve got these guys playing outside, you cut these guys off, you press it and that’s where you try to hit it, and that’s what happened.”