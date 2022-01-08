Brown scores 30, lifts Missouri over No. 15 Alabama 92-86

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown scored a career-high 30 points and added 13 rebounds as Missouri beat No. 15 Alabama 92-86 Saturday for its first win in three weeks.

The Tigers (7-7, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) had been 0-2 with another game postponed because of COVID-19 issues since their last victory on Dec. 18. They hadn’t played since Dec. 29.

“To me, it’s just another win,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. “I’m happy for our players because they put a lot of work in and that can be taxing. I’m in the fight with them so I’m happy for them.”

Jarron Coleman scored 18 points and Dajuan Gordon and Javon Pickett each had 15 for the Tigers. Brown, a junior, had his seventh career double-double.

The Crimson Tide (11-4, 2-2) got within four points with 12 seconds left, but the Tigers held off Alabama despite only making one basket in the final five minutes.