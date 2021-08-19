Bryce Young: Alabama’s culture prevents NIL earnings from being issue

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was blown away at SEC media days upon hearing Young’s earnings — which ESPN later reported to be more than $800,000 — part of Kiffin’s shock came from Young’s lack of experience.

“That’s amazing,” he said. “He made a million dollars and hasn’t started a game yet? Wow, I don’t even know what to respond to that, but great for him.”

Young received late-game playing in several games as a freshman last season, but Alabama’s roster includes about 25 players with actual starting experience — none of whom can rival Young in NIL revenue.

“For us, we all know that whatever happens externally for any person doesn’t really have anything to do with our goal and what we’re working towards,” Young said. “For us, we keep the main thing the main thing. We know everyone has to show up to work each day.

“For us, between these lines in the building it’s all about how we can get better, how we can push ourselves and how we can improve. I think our whole team is bought into that, that’s something that Saban has instilled in us for a long time now. For us we’re just trying to work harder and harder each and every day and improve on what we can improve on.”