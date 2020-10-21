Burroughs taking a bigger role in Alabama defensive line

TUSCALOOSA — Replacing LaBryan Ray is more than replacing Alabama’s most experienced defensive linemen and its best defensive end. Alabama has an abundance of defensive ends, many of them having gained experience playing in Ray’s absence last season.

The hard part of replacing Ray is replacing his versatility. For that, the Tide turned to a freshman.

Before missing the Georgia game with a sprained elbow, Ray had shown the ability and willingness to play both defensive end and nose guard, playing the latter to provide UA rotation behind DJ Dale. Freshman Jamil Burroughs was UA’s choice. He had not played at all in the first three games, but saw snaps as early as the second quarter in the win over Georgia.

His role could continue into Saturday’s game at Tennessee, with Ray’s status uncertain.

“He was doing a great job on the scout team, they were having a tough time blocking him over there,”Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “So we said, ‘Who’s next man up?’ We’re going to try to continue to work him in, and hopefully he can continue to make progress.”