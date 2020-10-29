Christian Harris more confident at linebacker for Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA — Five games have been enough to show Alabama football inside linebacker Christian Harris has grown from his freshman to sophomore season, in the quantitative and qualitative sense.

Harris has 3.5 tackles for a loss through five games compared to 7.5 in 13 games last year, has already equaled last season’s pass deflections total and notched his first career sack. With Dylan Moses at his side and with more knowledge, Harris has had moments of being in command of the defense, especially with the linemen and defensive backs on his side of the formation.

Saturday’s game against visiting Mississippi State (1-3) is an opportunity to take it a step further, to display a skill he did not have last season.

As Harris navigated his freshman season, Alabama (5-0) took dime package responsibilities away from him, using Markail Benton in his place. Harris is likely to get that responsibility and do so on a nearly every down basis against Mississippi State’s Air Raid offense coming to town on Saturday.

“I’m pretty excited about it. Lot more plays than last year when you play in dime,” Harris said. “It creates a lot of opportunities for me in our defense. Whatever it is we have to do this week, we’re going to execute it.”

