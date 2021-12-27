Cincinnati's Fickell says underdog Bearcats have a "chance to beat the champs"

With a chance since September to be the first team from a Group of Five conference to make the College Football Playoff, Cincinnati spent much of the season not only needing to beat its opponents, but beat them with style.

Going undefeated and beating then-No. 9 Notre Dame in October would not be enough to secure a spot in the final four. Coming from The American Athletic Conference, the Bearcats had to show each week they were significant better than their competition outside the Power 5.

“I think the greatest lesson we learned throughout the stretch of, probably, the second two-thirds of our season is that we had to stop trying to prove people or live up to an expectation of what they wanted us to be,” Bearcat coach Luke Fickell said Sunday. “They wanted us to win this way — and you’re favored by this, so you got to do this. I think it took a toll on us.”