Comparing Nick Saban to Paul 'Bear' Bryant in Alabama football history

Saban, reacting to the offensive revolution of modern offensive football, famously asked in an offseason media event, “Is this what we want football to be?” It wasn’t long after that he got his answer, and shortly thereafter adapted to the new task. His national championship teams from 2009, 2011 and 2012 are almost unrecognizable to those of 2015, 2017 and especially 2020.

On the conference level, Bryant’s teams won the SEC outright 10 times and three more times as co-champions, claiming at least a share of the SEC in 52% of his seasons as UA’s head coach. Saban stands at 50%, having won the SEC seven times 14 seasons.

Rivalries

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both coaches have been excellent against Alabama’s rivals — the two have combined for a 85-26-2 record against Auburn, LSU and Tennessee — and their individual excellence has correlated with the relative power of the rival at the given time.

For example, Bryant’s record against Auburn (19-6, .760) is slightly better than Saban’s (9-5, .642) but there is a case to be made Saban has gone against a better version of the Tigers’ program. Despite most of Bryant’s career coinciding with that of Shug Jordan, half of the Auburn teams Saban’s faced have finished the season ranked in the coaches’ poll, while only 40% of the Auburn teams Bryant faced did that.