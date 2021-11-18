Confidence level rises for Alabama defense

“I feel like since the season has been going on, we start shifting our mindset," Anderson said. "Like, we’re a championship team. We have to go out there and do championship things and all come together and all be on the same page. Everybody’s mindset and mentality has been the same. I think we’ve come to a common goal, like, OK, we want to be a championship team. You have to do what champions do.”

Alabama also turned up the heat in turnover production and translated that into points. It has intercepted five passes in the last four games and recovered two fumbles in the previous two games — doubling the output of the previous eight combined. And those seven takeaways have translated into 41 points.

Recapturing the “Bama Standard” has been a goal and talking point since the preseason after winning a few shootouts during the 2020 national title run.

Senior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis has been the heartbeat of the defense and, while he’s happy with where they’ve come, isn’t celebrating anything yet.

“We’re not there yet,” Mathis said, “but as we go on we’ve done better every game and every week. We go out and take care of business by everybody buying in and doing their jobs and everybody sticking together.”