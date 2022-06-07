Cottonwood native, former Alabama football great Curtis McGriff opens local resort venue

Curtis McGriff used to take pleasure in roughing up people on the football field, but now his intentions are to help people relax within a serene environment.

The Cottonwood native who was a standout defensive lineman for the University of Alabama in the late 1970s and then in the NFL with the New York Giants and Washington Redskins, has developed CW’s Country Living & Resort, a 24-acre property located in Gordon.

“You know what … I always wanted a place with a pond on it,” McGriff said. “When we were kids, we had to go to the creeks to fish. Matter of fact, I was leaving my mom’s house and I passed by here going back to Dothan and I saw it. I saw the house and I saw the pond, and that got me.

“Everything right here is just my imagination of what I’d like for regular folks that couldn’t do it. I grew up down here going to the fishing pond to see water, you see what I’m saying? I know how the average folks live because we were one of them.”

McGriff, who retired from the NFL ranks after the 1987 season, bought the property about eight years ago after moving back to the area to be closer to family. He initially was planning to develop it with his brother, James.

“I bought it thinking me and him would do something with it, but God had other plans with James,” McGriff said of his brother, who passed away in 2018.

Instead, McGriff would get the idea from some of his NFL friends to turn it into a resort that could be rented by one family, or group, at a time.

“The guys I knew in the NFL … we all came from small towns,” McGriff said. “I grew up about 10 minutes away from here where Coach (Bear) Bryant came and signed me.

“I bought the property and they said, ‘Let’s make a resort out of it – a country living resort.’”

The house on the property was built in 1950 and still has the original floors and ceiling. The rest of the three-bedroom, two-bath house has been refurbished with all modern appliances.

“While we were doing the remodeling work, we had a guy who came by here who said his grandfather helped pour the cement for the foundation,” McGriff said. “He said they built it to last 500 years.

“That ceiling … oh my God … it was like it was just put there.”

A pool was built with a pool house that has a grill, seating and 50-inch TV. A pavilion was built near the pond.

“The pond was already here, but it was all grown up around it,” McGriff said. “We got a landscaper to come in and clean all the bushes out. It’s a fully-stocked pond. We’ve got crappie, we’ve got bass, we’ve got bream and we’ve got catfish.”

A Jacuzzi sits on one side of the house and stairs leading to a deck gives a good view of the overall property.

“When I come down here it’s hard for me to leave sometimes,” McGriff said.

But he wanted it to be available for others to enjoy.

“God has been very great to me,” McGriff said. “I’ve already lived this type of life while in the league. I used to go to Jamaica and have the whole resort. People know me from New York and the Giants and Redskins and the University of Alabama under coach Bryant, but this right here is my hometown and my community.”

His sister, Carolyn Jackson, serves as the general manager.

“We looked at this and he said, ‘Imagine a pool and a pool house,’” Jackson said of her brother. “And he said, ‘Imagine the pond with a pavilion.’ When we said that, we went to work at it.

“We really started this in January, so we’ve been working.”

McGriff beams with pride while describing the concept of the property.

“You’ve got the whole works out here,” McGriff said. “You don’t have to get on a plane and go a long ways to get away from it.

“You see, we’re in the country, but we’ve got the resort feeling. We’ve got the pool and pool house all furnished with a TV screen inside. We’ve got three bedroom, two-bath house and you see the rocking chairs out in front with swings – that’s the country side.”

For security, coded gates surround the property.

The initials CW of the resort come from the first names of their parents.

“They were inspirational to us, a very faithful home and respecting people,” Jackson said of dedicating the property in their name.

There will be an open house on Saturday at the property located at 8178 County Rd. 8 Springhill Rd. in Gordon from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to let anyone interested take a look and learn more about the venue. Springhill Road is located off Hwy. 84.

For prices for rental or more information, call (334) 232-9492 or go to the website www.cwcountrylivingresort.com or the Facebook site named CW’s Country Living Resort.