Crimson Tide defense makes adjustments in second half of victory

After allowing its first three opponents to convert on 54 percent of their third downs, Alabama allowed just one conversion on seven attempts in the second half. Some of those third downs came at critical junctures, such as the third-and-10 on the 25-yard line late in the third quarter where a Malachi Moore interception turned a scoring opportunity into an Alabama touchdown six plays later.

The first play of the fourth quarter was also the Crimson Tide defense coming up with a third-down interception, this time Daniel Wright’s second of the season.

Saban was proud of the unit’s resolve but also noted big plays conceded: three plays of 20 yards or more, plus four more of either 19 or 18 yards. He implored the defense to react better to things opposing offenses are surprising them with, noting the example of the 82-yard touchdown pass to James Cook where a safety should have adjusted to the perimeter, instead leaving inside linebacker Christian Harris isolated in that situation.

Those miscues, one week after a record failure, were few and far between in crunch time. One week after quarterback Mac Jones recognized the offense felt it needed to score on every possession, he was looking to his defense for a boost.

“They gave us the energy we needed,” Jones said. “Sometimes we need them and sometimes they need us.”