Crimson Tide earns biggest SEC margin of victory in 8 years with 90-59 rout of Arkansas

Oats said Friday that Bruner’s absence would mean extra minutes for Alex Reese, Juwan Gary, James Rojas and Keon Ellis. All contributed, with Gary having a 4-for-4 shooting night, scoring nine points and grabbing three rebounds.

Herb Jones, who injured a finger Tuesday in a win over Kentucky, served as his own replacement committee.

"Herb's finger was huge Thursday,” Oats said. “He didn't practice that day. Friday, he came in and said he'd give it a go. Looked good enough in practice, so I said if you feel good tomorrow we'll play you.

“If Herb's breathing and capable of playing, he's playing."

In 22 minutes, Jones scored 13 points, had four rebounds and was a plus-32 on his plus/minus ratio (cumulative score while on the floor) for the game.

John Petty Jr. makes 3-point history

John Petty Jr. made five 3-point attempts to become Alabama’s all-time leader with 265, surpassing guard Brian Williams (1996-99), who had 263. Petty also became the 28th player in Alabama history to score more than 1,300 points.

Petty led Alabama with 17 points with Jaden Shackelford adding 16.

"(Someone) wrote an article about how he's (Petty) struggling from the 3-point, since then big numbers, I think he’s 9-for-16," Oats said. "He’s shooting great. (Alex) Reese came to me and asked if someone can write an article about him so he can get his shot going. That’s a request from Reese."