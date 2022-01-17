Crimson Tide linebacker Christian Harris entering NFL Draft

Alabama inside linebacker Christian Harris became the school’s sixth underclassmen to declare for the NFL draft.
Harris announced his decision Monday, which was the NFL’s deadline for underclassmen to enter the draft. “After carefully weighing my options with my family, I know I am ready to accomplish my next goal,” he wrote in an Instagram post.
Harris’ departure means Alabama will lose three defensive starters from last season’s team, with senior defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis and redshirt junior cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis also turning professional. Outside linebacker Christopher Allen, who started the first game of the season before being injured, is also entering the draft.
However, Alabama will have several defensive starters returning after juniors Henry To’o To’o, DJ Dale, DeMarcco Hellams, Jordan Battle and Byron Young all announced they would stay in school.
Harris was a preseason all-SEC first team pick but was not recognized on the first or second all-conference teams in the postseason. Harris had four tackles for a loss, three sacks and a forced fumble in his final game, Alabama’s national championship game loss last week to Georgia.
The top candidate to start alongside To’o To’o next season could be Deontae Lawson, who was listed on the two-deep depth chart last season as a freshman. Two other Alabama inside linebackers, Jaylen Moody and Shane Lee, entered the NCAA transfer portal last week. Ian Jackson, Demouy Kennedy, Kendrick Blackshire and incoming freshman Shawn Murphy are the other options at the position.
Freshman honors: Alabama outside linebacker Dallas Turner on Monday was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America.
Turner stepped in as a starter midseason after injuries to Christopher Allen and his backup Drew Sanders, and held that role for the remainder of the season. He finished third on the team with 8.5 sacks and fourth with 10.0 tackles for a loss.
Turner, a five-star recruit last year, and Will Anderson, who won the FWAA’s national freshman of the year award last season, are expected to serve again as the top outside linebackers next season.