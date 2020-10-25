Crimson Tide secondary continues to improve

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The other highlights came on one drive: a 48-yard pass that would have scored a touchdown if the receiver didn’t step out of bounds, but earning that touchdown anyway with a 27-yard strike on the next play.

Those plays are the ones Saban will point to as failures of UA’s secondary, specifically in its split safety coverage schemes, but the game was an overall success: Guarantano completed a mere 54.1% of his passes.

“This was probably the best we’ve played, even though there were some plays in there you can be critical of,” Saban said. “They played with a little more confidence and we were pretty aggressive overall.”

UA broke up eight passes, three of them from cornerback Patrick Surtain II. Daniel Wright, Malachi Moore, Josh Jobe and Brian Branch all had one pass break-up each.

“It’s something we expected, for sure,” Surtain said. “They made a couple of big plays, we made a couple of big stops. It’s something we’re going to look at in the film room and look to improve on.”