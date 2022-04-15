Crimson Tide set for annual A-Day scrimmage

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host the spring game at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game can be watched on SEC Network+.

Here's what we will be watching on A-Day.

The transfers

After what Jameson Williams (Ohio State) and Henry To'oTo'o (Tennessee) did in their first seasons after transferring, it increases the expectation for future transfers.

All indications are that Georgia transfer receiver Jermaine Burton is living up to the hype, and there's plenty of buzz around Georgia Tech transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs. The spring game will offer a first look at them in a Crimson Tide uniform.

Another transfer, LSU cornerback Eli Ricks, has been climbing his way back from an injury that forced him to miss the second half of the 2021 season. But the expectations are high for him, too.

Vanderbilt's Tyler Steen, an offensive lineman who committed this week, won't join Alabama until after the spring.

How Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson play

There's no starting quarterback battle this year to watch in the spring game. Frankly, there wasn't really one last year either. Bryce Young had that spot all but locked down at this point last year, and he certainly does now, fresh off a Heisman Trophy season.

The focus turns to his backups. The development of Jalen Milroe, now in his second season, will be worth watching. As one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class, Ty Simpson will also be of interest.

For now they're backups, but Young's presumed departure for the 2023 NFL Draft will push one of them into the starting role next season.

The inside linebackers

After three seasons of starting at the Will linebacker spot, Christian Harris has departed for the NFL Draft. That leaves an opening next to To'oTo'o that Jaylen Moody and Deontae Lawson are in the lead to fill.

Moody's a fifth-year senior who initially placed his name in the transfer portal before Harris declared for the draft. Lawson is a redshirt freshman. Each made impact plays in A-Day a year ago before being backups in 2021. Moody returned a fumble for a touchdown and Lawson had a fumble recovery of his own while also breaking up two passes.

How the reps are distributed will be of interest, as will how they each perform.

How Alabama uses its cornerbacks

The Crimson Tide's cornerback depth was shallow down the stretch in 2021, but now the team has options.

Returning are Kool-Aid McKinstry and Khyree Jackson, both who gained valuable experience in the postseason as starters. Plus, Alabama added Ricks via the transfer portal, and he has SEC starting experience.

Having three starter-caliber players is a good problem to have. It's worth keeping an eye on who starts and how they play Saturday.

Offensive line starters

The offensive line that plays with the first team this weekend won't likely be the same one seen in September. Three are out with injuries this spring, including Emil Ekiyor Jr., who is expected to start at right guard for another season. Plus, Steen won't be in the mix until the fall. Both of them being added to the group will likely lead to more shuffling.

Still, seeing who the Crimson Tide rolls out with the ones will be of note. Plus, the development of guys such as JC Latham and Damieon George will be interesting to see. Kendall Randolph has also had the opportunity to work exclusively with the offensive line this spring, so he's another to watch in the tackle battle.

Special honorees

Ozark native Wilbur Jackson and John Mitchell are set to be honored Saturday at A-Day for what they did to integrate the Alabama football program in the early 1970s.

Jackson was the first Black football player to receive a scholarship in 1970, then Mitchell became the first Black athlete to see the field for the Crimson Tide in 1971.

While speaking Thursday after the last practice before the spring game, Saban called both fine men.

"These guys were people who did something that nobody else was really willing to do that created so many opportunities and changed lives of so many people and changed the mindset of a lot of other people and was a big step in desegregating the South," Saban said.

Alabama's coach also commended former Crimson Tide coach Paul 'Bear' Bryant for what he did to make that happen.

Saban got to know Mitchell when Saban was running the Cleveland Browns' defense in the early 1990s. Mitchell was the defensive line coach. He has since worked as a Pittsburgh Steelers assistant, now the assistant head coach.

"He's a great human being and a great man," Saban said. "So is Wilbur."

Saban said they handled the obstacles they overcame in a first-class way and in fine fashion.

"God bless them and God love them, because what they did has created so many opportunities for so many people," Saban said. "I don't even think you can calibrate the importance of what they did."