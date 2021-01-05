Dealing with assistants moving on nothing new for Alabama coach Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin’s departure — elevating Sarkisian to play calling duties the first time — did create discord leading up to a national championship game loss. Not long after, offensive coordinator Mike Locksley leaving for Maryland was one of several impending coaching changes going into a national championship game loss to Clemson.

Saban understands the juggling act these coaches have on their hands, having done it himself. He also understands the easiest path to clarity.

“I went through it when I became the head coach at Michigan State, and I was the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns with Bill Belichick and we had like five or six games left to play in the season and had a chance to get in the playoffs, which we did, and went two deep in the playoffs, won the first game, lost the second,” Saban said.

“I think you just have to separate yourself and focus on — look, if it wasn't for the players, if it wasn't for the players at the Cleveland Browns being the best defense, I probably would have never got the Michigan State job. So you kind of owe it to the players to give your best, to do your best to help them get prepared for the game so they can play well in the game.”