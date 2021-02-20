Denton’s walkoff homer caps Alabama win over McNeese

TUSCALOOSA -- Zane Denton sent a 1-2 pitch over the wall in right to walk it off for Alabama in a 4-3 comeback win against McNeese at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Saturday win clinched the series and extended the Tide’s February winning streak to 16 games.

Denton’s homer capped off a late-inning push by the offense as the Crimson Tide scored all four of its runs across the final three innings. Denton got Alabama on the board in the seventh with an RBI single and was followed by a two-run homer by Owen Diodati in the eighth to even things at three apiece.

Denton and Diodati combined with Peyton Wilson to power the Tide offense. Denton finished 3-for-4 with the home run, two RBI and a run scored. Diodati’s game-tying homer added two RBI and a run while Wilson matched Denton’s hit total with a 3-for-4 effort that included one RBI.

Alabama was able to stay in the game thanks to a strong effort from Landon Green and Chase Lee (1-0). The duo totaled 3.0 scoreless frames with four strikeouts with Lee picking up his first win of the season.