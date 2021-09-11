Despite slow start, Tide rolls in rout of Mercer

McKinstry also had a pass breakup on a deep ball in the second quarter. If he doesn't make that play, with no one behind him, Mercer likely would have scored.

Penalties aplenty

Yellow flags often found their way onto the field Saturday. Thirteen times in the first half, to be exact.

The Crimson Tide had six of those for 70 yards. That's in part what contributed to Alabama's slow start. By the second offensive drive, the Crimson Tide had tallied two for 25 yards. Alabama had a few pass interference penalties in the first half, too.

Alabama took the lead in penalties right away, but then Mercer caught up. And the Bears' penalties contributed to the Crimson Tide building a lead. For example, a facemask on Mercer gave Alabama a first down on a drive it turned into a Slade Bolden 18-yard touchdown to take a 21-0 lead with 14:51 left in the second quarter.

By the end of the first half, Mercer had more penalty yards (54) than total yards on offense (35).

JoJo Earle has potential to be electric

You can see why Saban talks highly of the freshman receiver.