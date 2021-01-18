Devonta Smith, four teammates going to Senior Bowl in Mobile

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl, joining teammates Thomas Fletcher, Deonte Brown, Alex Leatherwood and Landon Dickerson in Mobile.

Smith won’t play in the game, but will take part in interviews with NFL franchises while he recovers from the finger injury suffered in the national championship game.

Smith won the Biletnikoff Award, Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy in 2020 with 1,856 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

The process could boost Smith's already-high draft stock, potentially to be the first pass-catcher taken in the draft. The most recent mock draft from Pro Football Focus had four pass catchers in the top 16 picks: Smith, Ja'marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle and Kyle Pitts.