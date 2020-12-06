DeVonta Smith making case for Heisman Trophy consideration

BATON ROUGE, La. — In the opening weeks of the season, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones rapidly ascended from unproven heir apparent to national star. Just a few weeks after many were unsure if he was fit for the task, he was being projected to a Heisman Trophy.

As the regular season ends, Alabama may have a player more worthy of the trophy.

DeVonta Smith’s eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns, on the surface, was the nation’s best wide receiver torching the SEC’s worst pass defense.

But it was also in Alabama’s annual meeting with LSU, one that draws national attention even when the two teams are as far apart as they were on Saturday. That national presence watched Smith make a case that he is the one worthy of Heisman Trophy consideration.

“I love Smitty,” UA coach Nick Saban said. “I think he’s an outstanding player for our team, has probably done as much for our team as any player that we’ve ever had. He’s a great leader on the team.

"It’s not fair to compare him to somebody else you didn’t even see, but I don’t think there’s many players in the country that have done more for their team than Smitty has done for our team.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}