DeVonta Smith Named 2020-21 Roy F. Kramer SEC Male Athlete of the Year

Smith was named the Offensive Most Outstanding Player of the championship game after setting championship game records for the most receptions (12) and receiving touchdowns (3) while accounting for 215 of the Crimson Tide's 464 receiving yards, all of which came in the first half.

Smith was honored with the Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, the AP National Player of the Year award, The Sporting News and Walter Camp Player of the Year while also taking home the Biletnikoff Award and Paul Hornung Award. He was also a unanimous first-team All-American and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

He holds the SEC and school career record for receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. He owns four- and five-TD games making him the only receiver in SEC history with multiple career games totaling 4 or more receiving touchdowns.

The SEC Athletes of the Year Awards were first presented in 1976 for men and 1984 for women. The award was renamed the Roy F. Kramer Athletes of the Year in 2004 to honor the former Commissioner who served the conference from 1990-2002.

Smith is the fourth Alabama football player to win the award and the first since Mark Ingram in 2009-10.

He marks the 12th Alabama athlete to be recognized since its creation. Past winners include: 2011-12 Brooke Pancake (women’s golf); 2010-11 Kayla Hoffman (gymnastics); 2009-10 Ingram Jr. (football); 2003-04 Jeana Rice (gymnastics); 2001-02 Andree’ Pickens (gymnastics); 1990 Dee Foster (gymnastics); 1988-89 Derrick Thomas (football); 1986-87 Cornelius Bennett (football); 1986-87 Lillie Leatherwood-King (track and field); 1984-85 Penney Hauschild (gymnastics); 1978-79 Reggie King (basketball).