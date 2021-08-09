Dissecting what new Alabama OC Bill O'Brien said in first media appearance

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What it means: He doesn't run an NFL team anymore, but O'Brien seems to enjoy being back at his roots, coaching college football. He doesn't have to be the face of the program, as he was when he last coached a college team at Penn State, and he gets to help young players develop.

What he said: "What stands out to me about Bryce is he’s been very well coached, well coached in high school, very well coached last year at Alabama. He’s a very bright young man. He works really hard. He’s a really good teammate and he cares about the team."

What it means: Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has made a strong impression on his new position coach and offensive coordinator.

What he said: On offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who also joined the staff this offseason after coaching the Jacksonville Jaguars: "You know, we’re best friends, and he’s been somebody that’s always been a great resource to me. To have the opportunity in our careers to work together at The University of Alabama for Coach Saban, I think that’s a pretty cool thing."