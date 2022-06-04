 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Documentary on Wilbur Jackson to be featured Sunday in Ozark

  • Updated
  • 0
Wilbur Jackson

Wilbur Jackson of Ozark was the first Black scholarship athlete for the University of Alabama football team in 1970.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

QSG Sports is holding a premiere Sunday at 4 p.m. in Ozark on their original documentary, “Quiet Pioneer: The Wilbur Jackson Story,” which chronicles the life and career of the former Ozark star who became the first African-American athlete to receive a full scholarship to play football at the University of Alabama.

The premiere takes place at the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts, 312 East College Street in Ozark. Admission is free, but a donation is appreciated.

Interviews in the documentary include childhood and family friends, teammates and coaches. The conversations include individuals like Dexter Wood, Ellis Beck, former Southern star owner/editor Joe Adams, Joe Dowdy, Richard Todd, David Cutliffe and the man who recruited him to Tuscaloosa – Pat Dye, an Alabama assistant coach at the time who would later be head coach at Auburn.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alabama not chosen for NCAA baseball tournament

Alabama not chosen for NCAA baseball tournament

Alabama’s late surge for a spot in the NCAA baseball tournament has fallen short. After spending the weekend on the tournament bubble, the Tide was not chosen for the 64-team field that was announced Monday morning. Alabama was not among the first four teams out of the field as announced the NCAA Division I baseball committee. More in Alabama baseball: Alabama loses to Florida, eliminated from ...

Alabama loses to Florida, eliminated from SEC baseball tournament

Alabama loses to Florida, eliminated from SEC baseball tournament

Alabama’s magic ran out at the SEC baseball tournament Saturday, and now the Tide will await its fate for the NCAA tournament. Playing its second game in less than 12 hours, No. 11 seed Alabama was eliminated by No. 7 seed Florida, 11-6, in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. Alabama entered Saturday as the first team out of Baseball America’s projected NCAA tournament field but the last team into D1 ...

'We're moving on': Fisher says public spat with Saban done

'We're moving on': Fisher says public spat with Saban done

The public spat between Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and Alabama’s Nick Saban appears to be over. Fisher says he is moving on from the public war of words. He says he and Saban had “normal conversations” during two days of meetings with the other 12 SEC football coaches this week. Saban’s comments about the lack of regulation around athlete compensation angered Fisher two weeks ago. He heavily criticized Saban, who was his boss at LSU.

Alabama upsets Georgia in SEC baseball tournament opener

Alabama upsets Georgia in SEC baseball tournament opener

Alabama entered the SEC baseball tournament needing to stay a while, and that’s exactly what the Tide did on Tuesday, at least. In a game that was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. CT and did not end until 3:27 p.m., No. 11 seed Alabama upset No. 6 seed Georgia, 5-3, in the tournament’s single-elimination opener. Rain twice delayed what was the first of four games scheduled on the day. Alabama ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Ryan Fitzpatrick in talks for Thursday Night Football deal after announcing retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert