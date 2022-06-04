Documentary on Wilbur Jackson to be featured Sunday in Ozark

QSG Sports is holding a premiere Sunday at 4 p.m. in Ozark on their original documentary, “Quiet Pioneer: The Wilbur Jackson Story,” which chronicles the life and career of the former Ozark star who became the first African-American athlete to receive a full scholarship to play football at the University of Alabama.
The premiere takes place at the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts, 312 East College Street in Ozark. Admission is free, but a donation is appreciated.
Interviews in the documentary include childhood and family friends, teammates and coaches. The conversations include individuals like Dexter Wood, Ellis Beck, former Southern star owner/editor Joe Adams, Joe Dowdy, Richard Todd, David Cutliffe and the man who recruited him to Tuscaloosa – Pat Dye, an Alabama assistant coach at the time who would later be head coach at Auburn.