Dothan natives Thomas Ponder and Brantley Scott began play in NCAA regional golf tournaments on Monday.

Ponder, playing with the Alabama golf team in the Norman Regional, shot a first round 72, which is tied for 26th individually. The Crimson Tide was in third place in the 12-team event with a team score of 281, behind Texas Tech (278) and Oklahoma (279).

Alabama was led individually by Nick Dunlap with a 66.

Scott, who is a sophomore at Troy and qualified as an individual for the Auburn Regional, shot a 5-over 77 and is tied for 50th place individually and just six shots back of qualifying for the NCAA Championship.

The top individual on a non-advancing team (top five) qualifies for the NCAA Championship. Scott would be the first Trojan since Cam Norman in 2017 to advance past the Regional stage.

Led by sophomore Brendan Valdes with a 2-under 70, host school Auburn finished Monday’s round of regional competition at Auburn University Club in a tie for third place with TCU at 292 (+4) behind first-place Chattanooga (283)and Colorado State (285).