Dothan product, current Alabama softball player Torrence holds camp

Dothan’s Jaala Torrence displayed the the SEC championship ring on her finger, proud of the accomplishments from this past season as part of the University of Alabama softball team.
She wore a Mercedes-Benz of Dothan T-shirt, which displays a win of sorts off the field for the sophomore pitcher, who has a partnership with the local automobile dealership as part of the new name, likeness and image opportunities athletes can now utilize to earn income.
Yet on Tuesday, what Torrence was most happy about was being able to give back to young softball players in her hometown in grades five through 12 who participated in the Jaala’s Softball Skills Camp.
“I’ve always wanted to have a camp here in Dothan because so many people here have helped me in my career and I wanted to just give back,” Torrence said. “That was always kind of in my mind, especially when NIL came out, I wanted to do something in the community.”
Mercedes-Benz of Dothan was the primary sponsor of the camp, thus it was offered as a free clinic for those in attendance.
“Mr. (Mike) Schmitz was so nice to sponsor the camp and help me out however I asked,” Torrence said of the sponsorship. “He was just really generous and was all on board on what I was trying to do.”
It was held in the Westgate Recreation Center due to damp and chilly conditions outside which prevented the Westgate Softball Complex fields from being used as initially planned.
Torrence said moving inside didn’t really hamper the clinic.
“It was around 40 or so kids and we kind of went through all the skills you need in softball – base running, defensive reps and skills, and then we did hitting,” Torrence said.
Torrence had help in running the camp from current Alabama teammates Jenna Lord and Savannah Woodard, along with some of her former coaches and high school teammates.
“Obviously Mr. Schmitz and his team were a huge help,” Torrence began. “I had my travel ball coach that I played for when we won our national championship (Rocky Thompson). He has so much knowledge for the game of softball.
“I had David (Mosely of David’s performance factory). He’s a guy who taught me how to lift in the weight room. He was a big help in telling the girls how to use their power in certain ways.
“I had two of my teammates from Alabama come and I appreciated them so much for coming. Then I had a few of my high school teammates come – KJ Braswell and Sara Harper.
“Rhonda Kirk (Westgate Softball Complex supervisor) was amazing. She helped me so much. She was all-in once I talked about the camp. She was more excited than me.”
With the camp now behind, Torrence will turn her focus back to the fast-approaching college season.
After seeing pitching action in 10 games as a true freshman, Torrence’s role will likely grow this year for the defending SEC champions and semifinalists in the College Softball World Series.
“It was a large pitching staff last year because with COVID the seniors got to come back,” Torrence said. “I got to learn from some of the best. Coming into this year I feel even more confident and I’m literally radiating with excitement for this year and for this team because we have so much talent and we work so well together.”
Adapting to the college level and not being one of the stars of the team as of yet took some work in itself for Torrence. She’s learned to be patient.
“It was definitely different, but when it comes to college level softball, you just have to keep yourself in the right mindset,” she said. “You see it with (former Alabama QB) Mac Jones how he waited his turn and he was phenomenal and now he’s just dominating in the NFL.
“I truly believe that this is the right place for me and as long as I keep my head down and work hard, I will be successful.”
The top returning player for the Crimson Tide is also a pitcher – senior Montana Fouts – who had a 27-4 record in the circle and led the NCAA with 349 strikeouts.
“I thought I worked hard and then I saw Montana, and I was like, ‘Oh, I need to work even harder,’” Torrence said. “She just dominates in the circle. I feel like I’ve learned so much about pitching from her mechanic-wise and different things mindset-wise. She’s so good. Just picking her brain about different stuff is something I like doing.”
Alabama coach Patrick Murphy, entering his 24th season in charge, is considered one of the best in the business. Torrence tries to soak up as much knowledge as she can from him.
“Murph really helps us in our mental game,” Torrence said. “He really emphasizes being a good teammate; making sure we’re working as a unit.
“That’s something I think is so important, especially in college softball. If one person isn’t working towards the goal at the same rate as everyone else, it’s hard to win a national championship.”
Getting back to the World Series is a goal for Torrence and her teammates. The Tide was eliminated by Florida State last year in the semifinal round.
“Just being at the World Series in Oklahoma City and seeing all the teams there and knowing this is the biggest stage – it was surreal. I want to go back,” Torrence said.
The march towards that begins Feb. 12 against Southern Utah in the season opener. Torrence said the fall exhibition season went well.
“Once we get back (from Christmas break) everything will start rolling,” Torrence said. “We have a lot of new girls, so just being able to play with them and getting a feel and vibe off the team atmosphere was really great. It made me more excited for this spring.”