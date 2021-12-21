Dothan product, current Alabama softball player Torrence holds camp

“Rhonda Kirk (Westgate Softball Complex supervisor) was amazing. She helped me so much. She was all-in once I talked about the camp. She was more excited than me.”

With the camp now behind, Torrence will turn her focus back to the fast-approaching college season.

After seeing pitching action in 10 games as a true freshman, Torrence’s role will likely grow this year for the defending SEC champions and semifinalists in the College Softball World Series.

“It was a large pitching staff last year because with COVID the seniors got to come back,” Torrence said. “I got to learn from some of the best. Coming into this year I feel even more confident and I’m literally radiating with excitement for this year and for this team because we have so much talent and we work so well together.”

Adapting to the college level and not being one of the stars of the team as of yet took some work in itself for Torrence. She’s learned to be patient.