Dothan's Gary Martin revisits notable 1963 kickoff return for Alabama

The newspaper clipping from a 1963 edition of The Miami Herald shows Dothan’s Gary Martin in a sequence of photos returning the opening kickoff 103 yards in Alabama’s 17-12 win over Miami in the regular season finale.
It was the last time an opening kickoff was returned 100-plus yards for a touchdown for Alabama until Jameson Williams did the same during last week’s 63-14 victory over Southern Mississippi. In the fourth quarter, Williams would become the first Alabama player to return two kickoffs for scores in a game when he returned one 83 yards.
It came as a surprise to Martin that he had been the last before Williams to accomplish the opening-kickoff feat.
“I know there are other guys who had run 100-yard kickoffs back, but I didn’t know that was significant,” Martin said of Saturday’s opening dash.
Martin was a senior for the Crimson Tide when he returned the kickoff down the sidelines to open the game played in Miami. He was a speedy running back who also played defensive back and returned kicks.
“I was the fastest guy on the team,” said Martin, who also ran on Alabama’s track team. “On this particular kickoff, they scouted Miami and they noticed if the runner takes the ball and starts up the middle of the field, the Miami players kept their spacing all the way down. They didn’t go to the ball as a team.”
“Benny Nelson and I were both back there. It was just whichever one the ball went to. The strategy was, if you get the ball, you head straight up field and then you cut to the sideline. All the blockers had to do was just get their men out of the way because they were already committed. These over here (other side of field), there was no way they could get over there (towards sideline).
“Gaylon McCollough (Enterprise native), his assignment was to take the end guy – the one on the end – and block him out. He knocked him completely off the field. Whoever didn’t get the ball was going to be the lead blocker to pick up the kicker or whoever was lagging behind.
“I started up the middle and went over to the left sidelines. You can see in that series of pictures I never even got close to being touched. Benny didn’t even have to block anyone. You can see in the picture Benny and I running side by side.”
Martin brought the newspaper home to Dothan from the game and his mother kept it for years.
“She never put anything in a scrapbook or anything, but she kept it,” Martin said. “When she passed away, I got all of her newspaper clippings. She had the Dothan Eagle and all that high school stuff.
“Janet my wife took this (newspaper) and framed it and I’ve got it hanging in my office.”
Martin never viewed a replay of his TD run, though the game was televised nationally.
“I don’t know that they kept a copy of it,” Martin said. “I’ve tried to find it, but I’ve never seen it.”
This Saturday will be a special day for Martin and his 1961 teammates – the first national championship team under coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant – when they are honored as Alabama hosts Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
“Let me tell you, that team was awesome,” Martin said. “You know, back then you didn’t have the offenses you have today. It wasn’t a run and gun type offense. The players were small because you had to go both ways. You had to play offense and defense.
“Coach Bryant was really strong on defense. That year I believe there was only 24 points scored on Alabama the whole year. It was pretty phenomenal. He had some really good football players, some you may recall – Billy Neighbors, Charley Pell, Lee Roy Jordan, Pat Trammell.”
Martin pointed out that players back in those days played both offense and defense, thus it would have been difficult for today’s big, heavy ones to go both ways.
“The biggest guy we had on the team was Neighbors, and he only weighed about 230. Charley Pell made All-American tackle at 185 pounds,” Martin said.
Martin pulled out a team photo of the 1961 team that was taken with the players dressed in coats and ties.
“That’s actually the second take,” Martin explained. “He (Bryant) got us out to make a picture, and the next day, he said, ‘We’re going to re-take this picture’ and he was a little angry.”
Why?
“Back then, the only socks you wore were athletic socks. Everybody on the front row had white socks on,” Martin said with a laugh.