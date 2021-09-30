Dothan's Gary Martin revisits notable 1963 kickoff return for Alabama

“Benny Nelson and I were both back there. It was just whichever one the ball went to. The strategy was, if you get the ball, you head straight up field and then you cut to the sideline. All the blockers had to do was just get their men out of the way because they were already committed. These over here (other side of field), there was no way they could get over there (towards sideline).

“Gaylon McCollough (Enterprise native), his assignment was to take the end guy – the one on the end – and block him out. He knocked him completely off the field. Whoever didn’t get the ball was going to be the lead blocker to pick up the kicker or whoever was lagging behind.

“I started up the middle and went over to the left sidelines. You can see in that series of pictures I never even got close to being touched. Benny didn’t even have to block anyone. You can see in the picture Benny and I running side by side.”

Martin brought the newspaper home to Dothan from the game and his mother kept it for years.

“She never put anything in a scrapbook or anything, but she kept it,” Martin said. “When she passed away, I got all of her newspaper clippings. She had the Dothan Eagle and all that high school stuff.

