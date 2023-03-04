Torrence gave Alabama (15-3) a stellar start in the circle vs. Robert Morris (5-7), throwing her first career no-hitter, the first for any Crimson Tide pitcher this season and the 42nd in program history.

The offense backed her up to the tune of 10 runs over 4.0 innings at the plate, including an eight-run outburst in the fourth. In the second game of the day against Longwood (9-7), Alabama capitalized on an early Lancer fielding error to put up four runs in the second inning, later adding an insurance run in the fifth to bring the score to its final tally of 5-0.