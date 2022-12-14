Dothan's Jack Martin commits to University of Houston

Former Northview standout kicker Jack Martin, who played his first two college seasons at Troy and the past two at Alabama, has committed to the University of Houston.

“Finally made the decision and got this all over with,” Martin told the Dothan Eagle by phone Wednesday afternoon.

Martin announced in late October his intentions of entering the transfer portal, but remained on the Crimson Tide roster throughout the rest of the regular season. He won’t be with the team during the Sugar Bowl game against Kansas State.

Martin said he had offers from Memphis and also to return to Troy and visited both campuses, but really felt at home during his visit to Houston last week.

“The main thing I was looking for was a family-oriented program,” Martin said. “Every single coach on the coaching staff was easy to talk to. It looked like they genuinely cared about you, cared about your family and getting to know you. It wasn’t just about football, if that makes sense.

“On the official visit, we talked football maybe 10 minutes out of the whole 48 hours. Everything else was just about building a personal relationship with all these guys."

Martin, who has graduated from Alabama with a degree in finance, flew to Houston last Thursday with his parents and spent a few days on the campus before making his decision. He will have two years of football eligibility remaining and will pursue a master’s degree at Houston.

“Honestly, I really didn’t think I was going to go there and it literally felt like home,” Martin said. “After leaving, I was like, ‘There’s no doubt in my mind this is where I need to be.’”

Martin, who was the back-up placekicker and punter for the Crimson Tide this season, will be going to Houston with the intentions of earning the placekicker duties. This season, Martin was used for three kickoffs against Louisiana-Monroe and two kickoffs against Vanderbilt.

Martin is grateful for his opportunities at Troy and Alabama, and believes he’s a much better kicker as he begins his journey at Houston.

“Coming from Troy and Alabama, I feel like I’ve definitely grown a lot,” Martin said. “At Troy, I was young; at Alabama, I’m definitely grateful for the experience a lot of people aren’t able to say they could get.

“The main thing I’m grateful for at Alabama is that in my opinion, I learned how to be a pro. I feel like I’m a completely different person now … how to handle yourself, how to eat right, how to recover … I mean obviously at Alabama you learn from all of these other guys.”

Before joining the Crimson Tide, Martin was named first-team All-Sun Belt at Troy following the 2020 season after leading the nation in net punting with an average of 45.8 yards. Opponents returned only four punts for seven total yards. He was also a standout in kickoffs for the Trojans, averaging 56.9 yards per kickoff with 19 of his 49 kicks going for touchbacks.

During his senior season at Northview, Martin was 8-of-10 on field goal attempts, had a 42-yard punting average and 39 of his 42 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Once signing, Martin says he will report to Houston in January to join the team and begin classes.