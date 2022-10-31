Dothan's Jack Martin transferring from Alabama football

Dothan’s Jack Martin, a kicker who transferred to Alabama before last season after playing his first two seasons at Troy, is on the move again.

The former Northview standout who will have two years of playing eligibility remaining announced publically via Twitter on Monday he has entered the transfer portal. He is on track to graduate and receive his bachelor’s degree in finance this December.

“I would like to thank the University of Alabama for the opportunity they have given me. I will be graduating with my degree this December. With that being said, I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining!"

This season, Martin was used for three kickoffs against Louisiana-Monroe and two kickoffs against Vanderbilt. He’s been listed as a back-up placekicker and punter for the Crimson Tide.

A year ago, he recorded five kickoffs in seeing playing time against Miami, Mercer, Southern Mississippi and New Mexico State. He also made a 29-yard field goal against New Mexico State.

During his senior season at Northview, Martin was 8-of-10 on field goal attempts, had a 42-yard punting average and 39 of his 42 kickoffs resulted in touchbacks.

Before joining the Crimson Tide, Martin was named first-team All-Sun Belt at Troy following the 2020 season after leading the nation in net punting with an average of 45.8 yards. Opponents returned only four punts for seven total yards.

He was also a standout in kickoffs for the Trojans, averaging 56.9 yards per kickoff with 19 of his 49 kicks going for touchbacks.