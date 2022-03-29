Dothan's Keven Jackson being inducted into Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame

Dothan’s Keven Jackson hasn’t made a tackle on the college level since 1996 when he was an All-America defensive back at the University of Alabama, but he’s still receiving accolades for what he accomplished on the football field.

Jackson is being inducted into the Mississippi Community College Sports Hall of Fame on April 26 during a ceremony in Pearl, Miss., for his accomplishments during his playing days at Jones College in Ellisville, Miss., where he starred for two seasons before signing with the Crimson Tide.

He was recently informed of the honor by the president and athletics director of Jones and becomes the 16th former player from the school to be inducted into the MCC hall of fame.

“It was amazing to me when both of them called me and reached out to me and asked me if I would accept this honor to represent Jones as a hall of famer,” Jackson said. “I know plenty of guys they could have probably called, but they reached out to me and it’s an honor.”

After his playing days at Northview in 1992, Jackson became a JUCO All-America while playing two years at Jones before transferring to Alabama, where he led the SEC in interceptions in both his junior and senior seasons (1995 and 1996) as a safety.

At Jones, Jackson led the team in interceptions both seasons and was invited to play in the MACJC All-Star Game. During his junior college career, Jackson had 105 tackles, five interceptions and blocked two kicks. He also had a 3.1 GPA at Jones.

“It helped me not just in football, but it helped me grade-wise because I wasn’t prepared for Alabama at that time with a grade situation,” Jackson said of his JUCO experience. “When I got there (Jones) it was mandatory that academics came first and football comes second.

“It made me buckle down and realize that if I wanted to play at the University of Alabama that I was going to have to get these grades first to graduate from Jones to be able to play on TV (at Alabama). It was a good stepping stone for me at the time.”

Jackson also credits Jones coach Parker Dykes, who passed away in 2021, for helping to shape him as a player and person.

“Coach Dykes made a great impact on me,” Jackson said. “He was a very Christian-type of guy. He didn’t allow coaches to cuss at us, but he was hard-nosed and made us be humble. He made us make sure we were on time for everything and made us get ready for the next level.”

Jackson is also extremely thankful for the support of his family.

“My mom (Janice Mullins) was at every game at Jones … she drove to every home game,” Jackson said. “It was a five-hour drive from here for her and my stepdad. They did the same thing when I got to Alabama.

“It didn’t matter where I was at, I still heard my mama’s voice. I could be at Alabama with 85,000 people there and if I made a good play, I heard that voice.

“And I would like to thank my aunts and uncles for just believing in me and my uncles for pushing me harder and harder every year. If it wasn’t for them, this never would have happened. They taught me the game of football, they taught me the game of baseball, they taught me the game of basketball … they taught me to be hard-nosed and be focused.”

After his college football days, Jackson spent time in the Arena Football League before getting into coaching. He was hired as head coach at Dothan High in 2016 and served two years before stepping down from that role. He currently works for Great Southern Wood Preserving based in Abbeville.

Jackson is also a member of the NJCAA Hall of Fame, the Jones College Hall of Fame and the Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

Jon Johnson is sports editor of the Dothan Eagle and can be reached at jjohnson@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7965.

