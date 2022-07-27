Dothan's Thomas Ponder eager to play in U.S. Amateur

Dothan native and rising University of Alabama senior golfer Thomas Ponder will go into his second U.S. Amateur tournament with more seasoning and confidence.

Ponder qualified for the prestigious tournament to be held at The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J., Aug. 15-21 by winning a qualifier Tuesday at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee.

“I was talking to my (college) coach yesterday after my round and he was telling me that’s where (former PGA star) Jerry Pate won his U.S. Amateur, I think it was in 1974,” Ponder said. “Jerry played for Alabama in the 1970s, so we have a little bit of Alabama history there.”

Ponder played in the U.S. Amateur two years ago in Bandon, Ore., and had a goal of making it back into the 312-player field.

“Pretty much everyone in amateur golf has to qualify, that’s one reason why it’s so special,” Ponder said. “You have to earn your way there.”

His first U.S. Amateur appearance was a learning experience.

“I played decent,” Ponder said of the tournament two years ago. “I finished like 150. It was definitely kind of a culture shock, but it was one of those where I got to test my game against the best players in the country and saw I needed to do some work. I wasn’t too far off, but didn’t have the playing skills at that time.”

Now, Ponder definitely appears at the top of his game. He shot a 6-under par 138 (70-68) to earn medalist honors in Tallahassee in the 36-hole tournament.

“I played really, really well,” Ponder said. “Everything was kind of coming together. My putting was good, hit my irons really well, drove it good enough where I could have some good looks into the holes for birdie.

“As a collective whole, I did everything really well … good enough to score on that golf course.”

Each day started with a bogey for Ponder, but it didn’t take him long to regroup.

“I was kind of an early wake-up call a little bit, but they weren’t bad bogeys ... it was just I missed my par putt from about 10 feet,” Ponder said. “It was just one of those where it was like, ‘OK, I’ll learn from that and try to pick smarter lines coming into the greens.’

“Yesterday (Tuesday) I teed off on No. 1 and that’s the fairway to the left, so I was kind of blocked out, so I just kind of punched it out to the side and didn’t get up and down. But it wasn’t like a momentum killer or anything.

“It was just one of those things where I keep my chin up and just go about my round, because I have 17 more opportunities to make a birdie. I made a 25-footer on No. 8 to get to 2-under on the front nine.”

Ponder had some familiar company on Tuesday, playing in a threesome with former Rehobeth and current Troy standout Brantley Scott, who shot a two-round 145 and is the first alternate behind Ponder and two others who qualified for the U.S. Amateur.

“He played really solid,” Ponder said of Scott. “He couldn’t get a ton of putts to fall, but that’s how it goes sometimes. He beat one of the Florida State guys, Brett Roberts, in a four-hole playoff.”

At the U.S. Amateur, the competitors will play 36 holes over the first two days before the field is cut to the low 64 for match play the remainder of the tournament.

Ponder is coming off a strong junior season at Alabama, where he was one of two Crimson Tide golfers invited to compete individually in the NCAA Bryan Regional Tournament, where he finished tied for 39th. Ponder ranked among the top 150 collegiate golfers in the nation at No. 123, according to the Golfweek.com individual rankings. He averaged a 71.67 per round stroke average.

Alabama struggled as a team last season and Ponder has a goal of helping the program return to its winning ways.

“Really, just compete for an SEC championship and a national championship,” Ponder said of his goals for the upcoming school year.

"If we’re there competing, I’d say we’ve done a good job practicing, preparing and doing all the little things that it takes to become a championship winning program. That’s really what we’re striving for … to get back on top.”