Dothan's Thomas Ponder excelling with Alabama golf team

Ponder hopes to add to his growing list of accomplishments this Monday as he competes at a U.S. Open qualifier at the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta. It is a final qualifier for spots to the Open set for June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

A four-time Dothan Eagle golfer of the year at Providence Christian who won three AHSAA state titles, Ponder started off modestly in his first year at Alabama with three top 30 finishes in four tournaments before the season was shut down in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the finishes was a ninth-place tie at the Puerto Rico Classic when he had a three-round 210 score (70-69-71).

“Coming in, I was just trying to qualify in any spot in the top five, so I was happy with whatever result I could get,” Ponder said, referring to breaking into the Tide’s top five rotation for each event. “I was looking forward to competing and growing in the first year because the first year is just kind of a learning experience and getting yourself acclimated to college life. I felt I did a pretty good of qualifying for all the events except one my first year so I felt I played well and grew over the first year.”

Off the golf course, Ponder was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll for 2020. This year’s SEC academic honors have not been announced.