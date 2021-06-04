Dothan's Thomas Ponder excelling with Alabama golf team

Two years into his Alabama career, Dothan’s Thomas Ponder is making a name for himself in the college golfing world.
The former Providence Christian standout and former Future Masters champion was one of the top golfers this season not only for the University of Alabama, but in the Southeast.
After six top 20 finishes out of 10 tournaments and a team-leading 71.40 season stroke average, the Alabama sophomore was named last week to the 26-man PING All-Region team for the Southeast. He was the only member of the Crimson Tide selected to the team.
“It is a big honor,” Ponder said in a Dothan Eagle interview. “There are a lot of great people that play in the SEC and in the Southeast and I am blessed to be on the all-region team. I just have to thank all the people around me who have pushed me. It has been a great season and I look forward to next year.”
The all-region honor came on the heels of Ponder earning second-team All-SEC accolades. He ended the season ranked No. 67 in the nation, according to the Golfweek individual rankings.
The Dothan native said he wasn’t focused on any postseason accolades, though he admitted earning all-SEC honors was “in the back of my mind.”
“I was really trying to rack up top 10s (finishes) and it would take care of itself,” Ponder said.
Ponder hopes to add to his growing list of accomplishments this Monday as he competes at a U.S. Open qualifier at the Piedmont Driving Club in Atlanta. It is a final qualifier for spots to the Open set for June 17-20 at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
A four-time Dothan Eagle golfer of the year at Providence Christian who won three AHSAA state titles, Ponder started off modestly in his first year at Alabama with three top 30 finishes in four tournaments before the season was shut down in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the finishes was a ninth-place tie at the Puerto Rico Classic when he had a three-round 210 score (70-69-71).
“Coming in, I was just trying to qualify in any spot in the top five, so I was happy with whatever result I could get,” Ponder said, referring to breaking into the Tide’s top five rotation for each event. “I was looking forward to competing and growing in the first year because the first year is just kind of a learning experience and getting yourself acclimated to college life. I felt I did a pretty good of qualifying for all the events except one my first year so I felt I played well and grew over the first year.”
Off the golf course, Ponder was named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll for 2020. This year’s SEC academic honors have not been announced.
He turned it up a notch this past year as a sophomore. He qualified in the Tide’s top spot for three tournaments and was in the top three in all 10 tournaments, one of only two players on the team to qualify for all 10 events.
During the regular season, he finished in the top 30 in every event, highlighted by eighth-place ties at both the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate during the fall season and Auburn’s Tiger Invitational at Opelika’s Grand National Lake Course in the spring. He scored a career best 9-under-par 204 at Vanderbilt (69-70-65) and 6-under 210 at Auburn (73-69-68). The 204 was the team’s best 54-hole score during the season.
“I felt like I finished well at that one,” Ponder said, referring to the Vanderbilt meet. “I was 20th or 30th then I made a run in the back nine of the last day and shot 6-under and birdied my last four holes, so that was kind of cool looking back on it. That was a really good one and the tournament that Auburn hosted at Opelika was good too.”
He also finished 12th at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (217 score), tied for 19th at the Jerry Pate National Intercollegiate (209), tied for 28th at the Gators Invitational (207), tied for 24th at LSU Invitational (223), tied for 16th at the Old Waverly Collegiate (215), and tied for 25th at The Collegiate Invitational (219).
Ponder also had a decent postseason, finishing tied for 20th among 70 golfers at the SEC Championships, though he had two strong rounds out of three at the event held at the Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.
“One of my goals was to win the SEC championship individually,” Ponder said. “I played good the first two days up in Sea Island, but didn’t play so well the last day. I was in the last group of the SEC Championships so I would say that was coming kind of close to achieving that goal.”
Ponder had rounds of 71 and 3-under 67 after the first 36 holes at the SEC meet to move into a fourth-place tie at 2-under par, just three strokes off the lead. However, he struggled on the final day with a 76 to conclude with a 4-over-par 214.
His efforts at the SEC Championships helped Alabama finish in a second-place tie with LSU behind champion Georgia.
The Tide earned a spot to the NCAA Stillwater Regional at Oklahoma State. Ponder had a rough start with a 78 but carded 1-over-73s on both of the last two days to finish with a 224 and tied for 36th overall out of 70 golfers. He was the top Alabama golfer at the regional as the Tide failed to advance to the championships.
“This year didn’t turn out like we wanted it to as we were kind of up and down this season,” Ponder said. “We just need to play more consistent.”
Overall on the season, Ponder had a team co-high 17 rounds of par or better out of 30 he competed in. He had eight rounds in the 60s, with a low of 65 at the Gators Invitational.
“My putting came along this year,” Ponder said of his success. “I was putting really well. I could see the breaks really well. That and probably my short game got a lot better this spring.”
A veteran of plenty of big golf tournaments, including’s the prestigious Future Masters at the Dothan Country Club, Ponder said the competition in college is not far off what he has seen prior to arriving in Tuscaloosa. The courses, though, are a different matter.
“The competition is sort of the same, maybe a little tougher, but the courses we play are a lot tougher,” Ponder said. “They don’t let up on us. They just tuck the pins back and say ‘Have at it.’ You have to be mentally tough. You have to keep your wits beside you.”
While he felt he had a solid year, one thing was missing – something he wants to amend next season.
“I want to try and get a win under my belt for sure,” Ponder said of goals for next year. “That is kind of the next step. I want to try and get this team a championship – SEC and NCAA.”