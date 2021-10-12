Drops proved problematic for Alabama in loss

When a team loses by a last-second field goal, the "what if" game can be played all day and in a variety of ways.

It’s an exercise in futility, but let’s play it anyway.

Texas A&M had just tied the game this past Saturday at 38-38 with about three minutes left. Alabama football got the ball back on its own 25. It went three and out, but its best opportunity to get at least one first down came on a pass to a wide-open Jahleel Billingsley.

And he dropped it.

The throw could have been higher, but Billingsley also could have easily caught it, too. If Alabama completes that pass, it takes more time off the clock, gets a first down and a gain of about 15 that could have been the momentum Alabama needed to keep driving the field to get into field goal range.

Instead, the Crimson Tide had to punt to the Aggies after a third-down pass was tipped. Then Texas A&M drove the field for the game-winning kick.

It’s one drop, but drops happened a bit too frequently for Alabama in the loss. They slowed down the offense against the Aggies, and if not minimized moving forward, drops could continue to have that effect.