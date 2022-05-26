Early Auburn, Alabama games set by TV; times announced

Auburn and Alabama fans can start their travel, hotel and other plans for the first couple of football games for both the Tigers and Tide this season following recent television announcements by ESPN, CBS, ABC and SEC Network.

Auburn’s first three games – all at Jordan-Hare Stadium — will all be on different networks – the first on SEC Network+ and ESPN+, the second on ESPNU and the third on CBS – and all with different starting times, including two at night.

Meanwhile, two of the first three Alabama games will be on the SEC Network with the other on FOX. A late-season contest in November has also been picked up by the SEC Network.

Auburn opens the season on Sept. 3 with an evening kickoff against Mercer, playing at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and the SEC Network. The second game of the year, against San Jose State, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and be broadcasted on ESPNU. The Tigers then face Penn State on Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.

Alabama opens its season on Sept. 3 under the lights at Bryant-Denny Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network against Utah State, a team the Tide soundly beat in 2004 and 2005 in the only previous meetings between the two.

It will be the first home opener at night since 2013 (Colorado State) and the second season opener at night in three years as the Tide opened at Missouri in 2020 at night.

The Tide then travels to Austin, Texas, for the first time in 100 years when it faces the Texas Longhorns, coached by former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, on FOX as part of the Big 12 package. The game is the first for Alabama in Austin since Oct. 28, 1922, a game won by the Longhorns 19-10.

Overall, Alabama is 1-7-1 against Texas, but the one win was the most recent game, the 2010 BCS National Championship game.

Alabama returns home to face Louisiana-Monroe for a 3 p.m. kick on the SEC Network on Sept. 17. The Tide is 2-1 against ULM with the last meeting in 2015, a 34-0 Tide win.

A Nov. 19 Alabama home game against Austin Peay has been set for 11 a.m. on the SEC Network. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.

The evening kickoff for Auburn against Mercer marks the fifth time in the past seven years the Tigers have opened the season with a night game. Auburn is 12-0 all-time against the Bears, which play in the FCS Southern Conference. Last season, Mercer finished 7-3, but with a 48-14 loss to Alabama in its lone FBS contest.

The Tigers are 2-0 all-time against San Jose State, having played the Spartans in 2014 and 2015, and defeating them by a combined score of 94-34 in those contests. The Spartans finished 2021 5-7 overall, with a 3-5 record in the Mountain West Conference.

Auburn’s game with Penn State should be one of the more highly anticipated games on the Tigers schedule, as they were within a score of defeating the Nittany Lions — then a top-10 team — a season ago. Despite losing 28-20, Auburn marched into the red zone with 3:08 remaining, but failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.

The three early games are part of five home contests that will open the season for Auburn, with Missouri and LSU rounding out that early slate. Those five teams were a combined 31-30 last year, with Mercer and Penn State being the only squads to post above-.500 records.

Among those teams, The Tigers only faced PSU and LSU last season, losing in Happy Valley and beating LSU 24-19 in Baton Rouge. The last time Auburn faced Missouri was in 2017, resulting in a 51-14 Auburn road win.

Some SEC games set by TV networks

ESPN and ABC have announced their SEC football broadcast schedules for the first three weeks and select other games for the 2022 season.

The season begins Thursday, Sept. 1 with two SEC games — Ball State at Tennessee at 6 p.m. central on SEC Network and Louisiana Tech at Missouri at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

Sept. 3 is the traditional Week 1 Saturday for 2022, headlined by Oregon and former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix vs. defending national champion Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. That game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. on ABC.

Other key games that Saturday are Cincinnati at Arkansas (2:30 p.m., ESPN), Troy at Ole Miss (3 p.m., SEC Network), Utah at Florida (6 p.m. ESPN) and Memphis at Mississippi State (6:30 p.m., ESPNU). Florida State meets LSU in the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff in New Orleans on Sunday night (6:30 p.m., ABC).

Here’s the full ESPN/ABC/SEC Network TV schedule for the 2022 season announced on Thursday. Other games will be announced closer to kickoff (all times central):

Thursday, Sept. 1

Ball State at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network

Louisiana Tech at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 3

Sam Houston State at Texas A&M, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Oregon vs. Georgia (at Atlanta), 2:30 p.m., ABC

Cincinnati at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Troy at Ole Miss, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Utah at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Miami, Ohio at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+

Elon at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+

Mercer at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+

Memphis at Mississippi State, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Utah State at Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Georgia State at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+

Sunday, Sept. 4

Florida State vs. LSU (at New Orleans), 6:30 p.m., ABC

Saturday, Sept. 10

South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN

Missouri at Kansas State, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Wake Forest at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Appalachian State at Texas A&M, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

Samford at Georgia, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Kentucky at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN

Central Arkansas at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SECN+

San Jose State at Auburn, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

Southern at LSU, 6:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, Sept. 17

Georgia at South Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN

Youngstown State at Kentucky, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Abilene Christian at Missouri, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC+

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech, 2:30 p.m., ABC

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State at LSU, 6 p.m., ESPN

Akron at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+

Missouri State at Arkansas, 6 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+

South Florida at Florida, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Miami at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent State at Georgia, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC+

New Mexico at LSU, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+/SEC+

Saturday, Oct. 1

Eastern Washington at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC+

Saturday, Oct. 15

Arkansas at BYU, TBD, TBD

Saturday, Nov. 19

Austin Peay at Alabama, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC+

UMass at Texas A&M, TBD, ESPN+/SEC+

East Tennessee State at Mississippi State, TBD, ESPN+/SEC+

Thursday, Nov. 24

Mississippi State at Ole Miss, 6 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Nov. 25

Florida at Florida State, 6:30 p.m., ABC