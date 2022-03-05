Eason keys OT rally for LSU in 80-77 win over No. 25 Bama

The Crimson Tide finished tied with LSU for fifth place in the SEC one year after winning the conference title.

“This was a tough loss,” coach Nate Oats said. “We played a lot harder than we had recently. LSU had 16 steals. Every little detail matters, especially in road games. Our turnovers are a major issue now.”

LSU took its first lead of the second half at 66-64 on a basket by Days with 3:21 remaining. After falling behind by four points, Alabama came back to tie the score at 70 when JD Davison made a free throw with 1:17 to play.

Days’ layup with 51 seconds remaining gave the Tigers a 72-70 lead. The Crimson Tide forced overtime when Eason fouled Ellis, who made both free throws with 12 seconds left.

Ellis carried Alabama for a three-minute stretch earlier in the half. He scored ten straight points, including two 3-pointers, as the Crimson Tide grabbed a 54-51 lead. But, Alabama never led by more than five points in the second half of a game that was tight all the way. Neither team had a double-digit lead at any point.